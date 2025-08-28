‘Doesn’t Even Look Like You Anymore’: Melissa McCarthy’s Unrecognizable Appearance In New Photos Has Fans Speculating About Her Drastic Weight Loss

Former “Mike and Molly” star Melissa McCarthy has fans stunned with her latest Instagram post.

On Aug. 8, the actress shared a glimpse of her pottery date with her husband, Ben Falcone. The two took a class in Los Angeles with a family-owned business called Wild Clay, and McCarthy gleefully showed off her creations in the post.

But some fans were not so much concerned with their creation as they were with McCarthy’s shockingly slimmed down physique.

Melissa McCarthy’s fans zoom in on date night photos to get a better glimpse of her drastic weight loss. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)



In the first of the four pictures, McCarthy was photographed from the waist up, flashing her clay-smeared fingertips with a smile. In two other photos, she proudly held up the pieces she made, which included a bowl with her name written on it. In other photos, she showed off a huge mug, which she held by the handle with one hand and on the bottom with the other hand.

Falcone joined McCarthy in the last picture, sitting behind her with one hand on top of hers as she molded her clay. The two natural jokesters sat in that pose to reference a scene from Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze’s movie “Ghost.”

McCarthy typed in her caption, “We had the BEST time at Wild Clay LA!!!!!!! Joshua was an amazing teacher. I really found my inner Demi!!”

Many fans reacted to catching the movie reference, but others were more shocked by how slim the “Tammy” star appeared to them. Most of the photos only showed her from the waist up, but even in loose black clothes that covered her body, fans still noticed the drastic change in her weight.

One person said, “Wow, you look so good! I honestly didn’t even recognize you.”

Another fan typed, “Doesn’t even look like you anymore.”

A third commented, “You look great for your age and you lost a lot of weight. Keep on doing what you’re doing whatever your secret is Melissa McCarthy. Let me know what it is so I can try it.”

Other fans seemed to believe that they cracked the code on McCarthy’s weight loss “secret” and pointed to weight loss drugs like Ozempic being the answer.

“Damn you got old quick. Look at your hands! Throw Ozempic away,” said one individual.

Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss from 2013 compared to 2025. (Photo: @melissamccarthy/Instagram)

Like many other celebrities have expressed, weight loss has not been a linear journey for “The Kitchen” star. Her size has fluctuated over the years, though one of her earliest notable attempts to lose weight took place in 2003 when a doctor put her on an all liquid diet.

Although she did lose 70 pounds in four months, McCarthy expressed that she felt “starved and crazy half the time” in a People magazine article, vowing to never do that again.

“She found healthier, more active ways to slim down, like Pilates and boxing, told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ in 2011 that the workouts helped her lose 30 pounds.”

Then, in 2023, she told People magazine that she started to learn self-acceptance in her 30s. “I was like ‘I’m OK with who I am,’” she said.

Another thing that helped the “Bridesmaids” actress was changing her mindset, paired with a combination of physical activities helped her drop 50 pounds.

“I truly stopped worrying about it,” she told Life & Style in 2015. “I think there’s something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked.”

She began working with a martial arts instructor to prepare for the fight scenes in her film “Spy” and adopted a high-protein diet.”

McCarthy has not shared what’s helped her keep the weight off in the last several years. As for Ozempic, she’s also been tight-lipped about whether she added the Type 2 diabetes treatment drug to her weight loss journey.