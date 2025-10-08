‘Slobbering Like a Dog’: Trump’s Protocol Chief Trips Over Her Words Trying to Compliment His Muscles and Ends Up Embarrassing Them Both

Donald Trump’s pick for State Department chief of protocol, Monica Crowley — a former Fox News correspondent — make eyebrow-raising comments that some say sounded more like a tribute to the president’s powerful presence than his politics.

Viewers watched as the video exploded across social media, with many questioning whether her remarks were meant as genuine praise, subtle flirtation, or something far more strategic. Others couldn’t help but point out the near-admiring tone in her delivery — the kind that blurred the line between professionalism and personal fascination.

Trump’s pick for chief of protocol, former Fox News contributor Monica Crowley, claims the president is muscular. (Photos: YouTube/Fox News, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The president had spoken at the Navy’s 250th Anniversary Celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, on Oct. 5, and Trump’s chief of protocol could not stop gushing over him during the segment, leaving people disgusted by her obsequiousness.

A day later, Crowley was seen gushing over Trump’s leadership during an appearance on Fox News with Jesse Watters on Oct. 6.

Watters asked her about the contrast between Trump’s appearance at an honorary event, that took place in the midst of Kamala Harris promoting her recently-released memoir, “107 Days.”

“You have Trump here talking to 10,000 Navy guys, and then you have Kamala whining that she didn’t get blown out,” Watter said to Trump’s colleague. “What kind of contrast was that this weekend?”

Crowley, who was at the Navy celebration, gave an irony-packed answer as she claimed the country is past the “era of toxic masculinity” with Trump as president.

“What a difference a presidency makes,” she said. “We are now totally over that destructive, stupid era of toxic masculinity, and now we’re in an era of real masculinity thanks to the bold muscular leadership of President Trump and our secretary of war, Pete Hegseth. We saw that in bold relief yesterday. What an incredible day.”

Viewers and folks on social media were focused on Crowley using the word “muscular” in reference to Trump. But readers of The Daily Beast were left stunned that anyone would ever describe him in such a way.

“Is she vision impaired?” many people asked Crowley, while others asked, “How much is she getting paid for her stupid comment?”

Some felt Crowley’s comment tiptoed between professionalism and flirtation, blurring boundaries in a way that left viewers both intrigued and unsettled.

“The ‘bold muscular leadership of President Trump.’ He’s not going to date you, Monica,” wrote a third person.

Another said, “I had to change the channel, with her slobbering like a dog dripping onto the floor, only she isn’t genuine about Trump and obviously looking to score political points. Real Malarkey.”

Others thought back to Trump’s claim about him being as strong as trained sports stars, claiming to be 6 feet 3 and 224 pounds.

Even Facebook users dragged the president, sharing memes of Trump looking bloated in front of the White House or standing in the drive-thru window of a McDonald’s.

“224 pounds? No way. Trump’s heavier than that. Also shorter,” noted one user. Another joked, “If that’s real masculinity, then I’m micky mouse.”

Trump’s speech at the Navy celebration had an awkward moment after he tried to get the crowd to boo President Barack Obama.

He claimed to be “best physical specimen” of all the presidents before him and referenced Obama’s middle name as a dog whistle while also giving a shoutout to his first-term physician, Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson.s Rep. Ronny Jackson.

“At a press conference, they asked him, ‘Who’s in the best shape? Who’s the healthiest? Who’s the strongest? Who’s the best physical specimen of the three?’ he continued. “He said, ‘That’s easy. President Donald Trump.'”

Despite the 79-year-old president’s claim to be so fit, his decision to have a “text-based” interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper from CNN’s “State of the Union” on Oct. 5 has folks wondering about his health.