‘They Should’ve All Done That’: Donald Trump’s Navy Speech Derails as Viewers Catch Female Sailor’s Priceless Reaction

President Donald Trump‘s remarks on Oct. 5 during the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebrations in Norfolk, Virginia, are making waves online, not just for his words, but for one attendee’s unexpected reaction.

The unforgettable moment went viral midway through his speech at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, as Trump paused to boast about his health and physique. That’s when one female sailor behind him seemed to have had enough of his falsehoods and abruptly made her exit.

Trump’s rambling of lies about his health causes female sailor to walk out during Navy 250 Celebration. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘Ain’t No Way’: Donald Trump Claims the Same Height and Weight as This Pro Athlete, But the Photos Tell a Completely Different Story

At one point, he claimed ex-White House physician, Ronny Jackson, said Trump was the “best physical specimen” compared to former presidents.

For years, critics have lambasted Trump for insisting that he has the build of a professional athlete, despite his physical appearance suggesting he is overweight and out of shape.

The moment Trump brought up the comparison, around 11 minutes into his speech, a female sailor standing behind the POTUS could be seen quickly walking off the stage.

It is unclear exactly why the unknown sailor made a noticeable exit as Trump went off on a tangent, but people on the internet shared their thoughts on the moment.

“Yeah. She was having none of that…. Made sure that everyone saw her exit. Legend,” one Threads user posted in response to the woman’s departure.

A second person wrote, “She had enough of his crap.” A third warned, “She’s going to catch all kinds of hell for this. All it takes is [one person] to be bold enough. Of course, it was a woman.”

“They should’ve all done that,” someone on the social media app declared, referring to the other approximately 10,000 sailors in attendance to hear Trump speak on Sunday.

If the female sailor intended to dismiss Trump, it wouldn’t be the first time this year that the New York City-born businessman-turned-politician has been publicly slighted.

Attendees at Trump rallies have been seen leaving early during his 2024 presidential campaign. Last October, the Republican nominee held a rally at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion, which holds nearly 9,000 people. Yet when videos of guests leaving the venue in packs hit the internet people assumed they were over Trump’s lies too.

Pockets of the crowd at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion start to leave as Donald Trump’s speech continues #gapol pic.twitter.com/A3aBFLvApd — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 28, 2024

Trump’s appearance has been scrutinized for months, with people pointing out the droopy right side of his face, his swollen “cankles,” and the thinning patches in his hair. While some say his age is catching up with him, the former reality star clearly sees things differently—no matter who’s zooming in, from casual observers to politicians like Gavin Newsom, who even got in his own jokes about Trump’s weight.

“IT’S COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE TO SEE A FAT COMMANDER IN CHIEF IN THE HALLS OF THE WHITE HOUSE!” read a post from Newsom’s team on X.

The latest public appearance only added fuel to the fire. Fans and critics alike couldn’t stop dissecting every frame, with online commentators remarking that even small gestures or posture shifts seem to confirm the suspicions they’ve been joking about for months. For Trump, it seems, no spotlight is too small to escape mockery.