‘No Way She Did That’: Jennifer Lopez Sparks Outrage After Spitting Gum Into Her Assistant’s Hand Like She’s Too Good to Find a Trash Can

Actress and performer Jennifer Lopez has sparked outrage after a jaw-dropping video surfaced showing a shocking moment between her and her assistant that involved spitting.

The viral clip reveals a side of the superstar that fans weren’t expecting, igniting a heated debate online about her attitude while leaving many people questioning how she treats people around her.

Jennifer Lopez sparks outrage after spitting gum in her assistant’s hand. (Photo: @jlo/Instagram)

The ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ star was seen sporting a black Hermès Birkin bag, heels, a long skirt, and a coat—though it’s unclear whether she was out for a casual day or on set. Lopez was casually strolling toward a woman, presumed to be her assistant, when she unexpectedly spit her gum into the assistant’s hand, leaving fans shocked by what they saw.

The footage appears to be a resurfaced clip that began circulating on social media earlier this week. Fans and critics roasted Lopez, who has a reputation for being a diva, for her “disgusting” act and how she treated her assistant.

Many said “Wth???” and “OMG” in shock after watching the “disgusting” footage for themselves.

“I can’t stand her,” a second Instagram user replied. “She treats the people who work for her so poorly.”

Another said, “It’s giving ‘I think of my assistant as a personal trash can.”

A few polite users even wondered why she did “swallow her gum than spitting it into someone’s hand.’

“That was kinda gross,” echoed another. “She didn’t have a tissue?”

“I used to be a huge fan until I realised that she is not a great human being,” wrote another Instagram user. “Totally unacceptable.”

Another user even claimed that JLo used to frequent a restaurant her friend worked at, and the “Get Right” singer was allegedly rude and wouldn’t let people look at her. She also allegedly tipped less than 10 percent and treated the waiter “like a peasant.”

JLo’s reputation notwithstanding, the video is actually from 2024, and it was shot as Lopez was shooting a movie in New York City. Even so, the video went viral, and most people think the actress was in the wrong for spitting the gum into her assistant’s hand prior to a take.

Lopez spoke about her reputation during an interview with GQ back in 2019, and she claimed that she got the “diva” label because of her lineage.

“I was a woman, and I was Puerto Rican, and they were not giving me the same pass that they gave everybody else at certain times,” she said. “It’s hard to remember specifics. I wish I could. But honestly, I don’t like to harp on the negative or feel sorry for myself. You know, it, it just is what it is.”

This outlook has shaped how she navigates her personal life, including her divorce from Ben Affleck.

In a recent interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” Lopez claimed their split was the “best thing that ever happened” to her.

“It was a tough time,” she said of her 2024 divorce. The two were engaged more than 20 years earlier, but they broke off their engagement before their wedding.

Jennifer Lopez reflected on how she juggled her split from Ben Affleck and making her new film ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman.’ https://t.co/eE8OiYmpxK pic.twitter.com/1nnKIFn4Ns — E! News (@enews) September 28, 2025

Affleck and Lopez gave their love a second try when they reunited and married in 2022. But it did not last long as the singer filed for divorce around their two-year wedding anniversary.

“Honestly, I have to say, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. Because it changed me,” she said, correcting herself. “It didn’t change me, it helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow, become more self-aware. I’m a different person now than I was last year.”

Lopez is currently starring in the remake of “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”