‘Tyra was a Disaster’: Alfonso Ribeiro Gives His Brutal Take On Why Tyra Banks’ ‘One Woman Show’ Didn’t Make the Cut as ‘DWTS’ Host

Entertainment veteran Alfonso Ribeiro gave his candid opinion on why Tyra Banks only lasted three seasons as a host of the “Dancing with the Stars” reality competition show.

Ribeiro, 54, worked alongside Banks, 51, for season 31 of “DWTS” as co-hosts. The following season saw Ribeiro take over full hosting duties when Banks departed the ABC/Disney+ program.

In a recent interview about his five-decade career in showbiz, Ribeiro was asked about his experience spearheading “DWTS” with Banks.

Alfonso Ribeiro defends his longtime friend and former co-worker Tyra Banks from critics of her stint as “DTWS” host. (Photos by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for ABA)

“I was friends with Tyra. I am still friends with Tyra, and I respect Tyra immensely. She is a wonderful person and performer,” Ribeiro told Parade about the supermodel-turned television personality.

Tyra Banks Says That She’s Hurt Over People Thinking She Landed ‘Dancing with The Stars’ Job Because She’s Black

He continued, “I think, unfortunately for Tyra, she came onto the show during COVID, and not having the ability to connect with the celebrities and with the pros. How do you do that?”

Ribeiro further explained why Banks’ replacement of longtime “DWTS” hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 did not go over well with some viewers.

“It was always a two-person job. It became a one-woman show,” Ribeiro explained before saying, “So everything was on her to deliver everything when the show wasn’t designed that way.”

Tyra Banks watching Alfonso Ribeiro be a better host. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/k9OoGJSTFF — Marie Cervantes (@9woodMac) September 27, 2023

The former Broadway performer then stated, “And so when you break what the core of a show is, you set yourself up for failure. She didn’t. The show did.”

Ribeiro also added, “The show set her up for failure because there was no way for her to win. You’re following Tom Bergeron, the best host on television.”

A clip of Ribeiro’s remarks about Banks was shared on Parade’s Instagram account, and commenters gave their reactions to his defense of the multi-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover star.

“Alfonso is being very gracious. But they ousted Tom and Erin to get Tyra on as host AND executive producer,” one person wrote in the comment section.

That Instagram user resumed, “COVID or not, she was calling a ton of the shots that ultimately didn’t align with what people loved about the show.”

“He’s being kind and generous. Tyra doesn’t work well as a host for anything. It’s just not a good fit for her any more than I could do that job,” read a similar comment.

In addition to having a pivotal role in front of the cameras, Banks was also credited as executive producer for “DTWS” from 2020 to 2022.

She faced significant criticism during her time leading the show, including complaints that she would upstage the contestants with her elaborate on-screen outfits.

“I love the direction of the current season. Tyra had an ego that took over and did not play well. I’m so happy,” a third person on Instagram offered about the present state of “DWTS.”

Banks was dragged again on the app when someone posted, “Tyra was a disaster because her personality isn’t a fit for this kind of show. Ever.”

“She made the show about her, that was the failure. With her [ridiculous] costumes and runway walks, that’s not ‘DWTS,’” expressed another complainer.

Was she tho lol pic.twitter.com/dXUQFpxcZm — Martheline (@_Martheline) March 17, 2023

Before entering the “DWTS” ballroom, Banks created the long-running “America’s Next Top Model,” where she also served as a judge on the reality competition series for 24 seasons.

Plus “The Tyra Banks Show” was hosted by Banks from 2005 to 2010. She made appearances on TV shows such as “All That,” MADtv,” “Shake It Up,” and “Insecure” as well.

Banks and Ribeiro’s shared TV history goes back to crossing paths on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Ribeiro’s portrayal of Carlton Banks on the Will Smith-led sitcom made him a 1990s-era icon.

Season 4 of “The Fresh Prince” saw the arrival of Banks as Jacqueline “Jackie” Ames, the girlfriend of Smith’s title character. The classic show ran on NBC from 1990 to 1996.

Ribeiro’s initial entry onto “DWTS” started as a season 19 competitor, where he won the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy with his dance partner, Witney Carson.

As “DWTS” moved to the Disney+ streaming service in 2022, Ribeiro was brought on as a co-host for Bank. Ben Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough remained as judges.

“Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+,” Ribeiro said in a press release at the time.

Banks returned the favor to Ribeiro by stating, “I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old, and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him.”

Ribeiro is personally familiar with Banks being tasked to follow Bergeron, 70, as the host of a popular TV show. The father of four started hosting ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” after Bergeron left in 2015.