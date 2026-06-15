‘You’re Done’: Tyra Banks Makes Shocking Move Against Netflix Over Explosive ‘ANTM’ Documentary — But Details Expose Darker Truth Behind the Scenes

Tyra Banks’ dramatic saga with her early 2000s series “America’s Next Top Model” is not over.

Back in February, Netflix dropped its explosive three-part docuseries, “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model,” which spotlighted the show’s complicated legacy.

Creators and judges of the modeling competition series — including Banks — were put in the hot seat to address controversial challenges and photo shoots during the show’s early years.

Tyra Banks hits Netflix and directors of the ‘ANTM’ docu-series with a lawsuit over explosive claims against her reputation. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The series also addressed controversial footage and the behind-the-scenes fallout between Banks and other judges.

Banks drew the most criticism from former judges and models, who accused her of mistreatment, despite producers and others having a hand in what took place on set.

That criticism spilled over into social media.

Viewers accused her of not taking responsibility and failing to acknowledge the trauma some women experienced on the show.

Banks has had enough and refuses to let her reputation go down without a fight.

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On Saturday, June 13, she filed a lawsuit against Netflix and the directors, Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, for defamation and accused them of creating a false narrative by manipulating her interview.

According to People, the lawsuit states that Banks participated in the documentary to have a candid conversation about the show’s “successes and its shortcomings.”

Banks wanted the audience to hear her take accountability. However, she says that what viewers really got was a manipulated version of the truth.

She claimed that after doing a three and a half hour interview, her answers were cut down to 16 minutes for the project. Therefore, some of the issues that she took accountability for were not included in the three-episode series.

The lawsuit then addressed one of the more controversial incidents that took place with former contestant Shandi Sullivan.

During their trip to Italy for a photo shoot, the models were visited by male moped drivers who assisted them during the challenge.

That evening Sullivan began drinking and later started making out with one of the drivers got black out drunk when one of the drivers proceeded to have intercourse with her .

The incident was filmed by the show’s crew and was aired, causing Sullivan to be humiliated by the public for cheating on her then-boyfriend.

Banks has been blamed for not protecting Sullivan by letting the incident air, and later confronting Sullivan about it on the show.

Sullivan claimed she was too impaired to consent.

Banks responded in the lawsuit, slamming the “surgical manipulation” of the footage.”

The supermodel also says it suggested “that Ms. Banks knowingly allowed a contestant to be sexually assaulted on her show, exploited that contestant’s trauma for ratings, and then could not even remember it when asked.”

In the documentary, when she is asked about Sullivan, Banks looks up, nods and says, “I do remember her story.”

She claimed by carving out the nod in the middle and cutting off her response at the end, “the producers ensured that viewers would see only the lie and not the truth.”

She also addressed the allegation that she has never visited her former personal walking coach and friend, Miss J Alexander, who was also a judge on the show, following his 2022 stroke that left him temporarily unable to speak and currently relearning how to walk.

Banks claimed that the allegation was “hurtful” and if she had known they would address this, she would’ve explained that she had been living in Australia for two and a half years.

Banks claimed she “tried hard” to get in touch with Miss J. One of his family members apologized to her for not responding to her text for months because they were focused on his health.

According to the lawsuit, “Ms. Banks would have explained that after that contact, she and Miss J spent three years communicating. They spoke live on the phone at least once. They exchanged voice notes, many photos, and video messages.”

Banks is also suing for “damages, including loss of future business opportunities, loss of business income, other compounding losses as will be shown at trial.”

Banks received more criticism than support from fans who learned about the lawsuit.

One fan who wasn’t quite convinced wrote, “A master manipulator complaining about being manipulated is quite humorous.”

Another who felt similar said, “Oh Tyra, suing Netflix does not help your reputation. You’re done, honey.”

Someone else suggested, “Now would be a great time for Netflix to release all three hours no cuts. I’d like to see her talk her way out of that one.”

Neither Netflix, nor the directors of the project have responded to Banks’ lawsuit.