‘It’s Just Noise’: Alfonso Ribeiro Says ‘DWTS’ Contestants Are One Bad Week Away from Becoming the Internet’s Newest Punching Bag

Host Alfonso Ribeiro says “Dancing With the Stars” has not escaped the harsh reality of online criticism.

Every contestant is one bad week away from becoming the internet’s newest punching bag, despite battling an army of online critics waiting to tear apart every dance and misstep.

As someone who was pigeonholed and confined to one role for most of his career, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star understands that everyone isn’t friendly.

Alfonso Ribeiro is calling out the toxic online culture that has turned “Dancing With the Stars” into a target for online criticism. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)o

Ribeiro won the grand prize on “DWTS” in 2014 and returned as co-host in 2022.

The dual role has shown him the show from nearly every angle, convincing him that protecting contestants emotionally matters as much as celebrating their performances.

Therefore, he understands how online culture can turn a family-friendly competition into a breeding ground for cyberbullying.

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“We’re creating a safe space — a space where we’re allowing our celebrities to share their true heart,” Ribeiro told Variety in an interview published on June 19.

“We all watch reality shows, and we know it’s not reality. We know it’s scripted. We let ‘Dancing With the Stars’ happen live so it can’t be manipulated.”

He said the ballroom is designed for vulnerability, not controversy, which is why the wave of online criticism has disappointed him.

“I think that’s more of a societal question than a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ question. Why are we so mean to one another? Why are we so tribal today?” Ribeiro asked. “The goal on our show is not to be tribal. We are inclusive for everyone.”

He credits social media with relevance, but believes fans forget there are real people behind every routine.

“I’ve said this to several of our pros and celebrities, ‘You know, it’s just noise. It’s not real unless you read it. Don’t let it have an impact. You don’t have to allow it in,'” he said.

Fans of Ribeiro and viewers of “DWTS” agreed — including those who lived inside the show.

Sharna Burgess, a former pro and DWTS champion, pointed directly to the fandom as a source of negativity following controversies surrounding Season 34.

“The online hate is just another level these days,” Burgess said, told Parade last December.

She criticized users for manufacturing “hot takes” to go viral instead of respecting the cast.

Lindsay Arnold, also a former pro and winner, spoke out on TikTok to defend current dancers, including her sister, Rylee Arnold.

#dwtshottake #spreadlove #bekind #letsbenicepeople ♬ original sound – Lindsay Arnold Cusick @lindsarnold I want to clarify that the things I'm saying in this video are ONLY meant for the keyboard warrior trolls who spend their days spreading hate and negativity online instead of working on themselves and finding a positive passion. THEY could not do this job. THEY are the ones I am talking to in this video. THEY are the ones who I refer to as being obsessed with a show that they choose to just spread negativity about. NOT about the amazing loving invested and cordial fans whom I have loved for 10+ years. If it came across differently then I am truly sorry and let me set the record straight. This video is for the mean trolls and the mean trolls only. #dwts

She said the videos “literally trashing the pros, the troupe, the hosts and judges” were making her sick, and reminded viewers they are attacking real people doing a difficult job.

Fans online echoed the same frustration.

“Bc ppl are jealous of beautiful talented people with success. Doesn’t even make sense to me,” one person tweeted.

Another added, “Alfonso calling out the meanness is spot on. The show thrives on the energy not the hate.” A third comment read, “It’s fun to be mean to each other.”

Someone else quipped, “The internet is like the wild west.”

Ribeiro’s compassion was most evident in defending Anna Delvey after her Season 33 exit. Asked what she would take away from the competition, Delvey replied, “Nothing,” sparking immediate backlash.

Rather than criticize her, Ribeiro focused on what led to that moment.

“You’re being told, ‘Bye, you stink, you’re not good enough, we don’t want you here,'” he explained. “She spent the entire time getting destroyed on social media.” He believed her answer came from someone overwhelmed by rejection.

“It was an honest answer, like what am I going to take away from this hurt, pain, suffering,” Ribeiro explained. He added that Delvey was “stuck in her head” despite having “all the tools” to succeed.

Ribeiro has also defended Tyra Banks, who faced years of criticism as a former co-host.

“I was friends with Tyra. I am still friends with Tyra, and I respect Tyra immensely. She is a wonderful person and performer,” Ribeiro said.

The pair became friends decades earlier and reunited professionally in 2022.

Ribeiro believes viewers overlooked the circumstances Banks inherited during the pandemic.

“It was always a two-person job. It became a one-woman show,” he said. “When you break what the core of a show is, you set yourself up for failure.”

He placed responsibility on the production, not Banks. “The show set her up for failure because there was no way for her to win. You’re following Tom Bergeron, the best host on television,” Ribeiro said.

Ribeiro believes television should remain a place where vulnerability is celebrated.

His recent comments touch on a broader issue. Reality stars face harsh scrutiny. They appear week after week. It’s a real problem.