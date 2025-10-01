‘I’m Laughing So Hard!’: Newsom Makes Trump Regret Being So Fragile with One Brutal Post After He Veered Off-Script to Whine About Teleprompter Fail

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is still having a ball trolling President Donald Trump, and he’s been at it for months, but supporters say his latest social media post is truly epic.

As most Americans know, Trump is like a dog with a bone when it comes to his political enemies, his continued false assertions that the 2020 election was stolen, and so many other ongoing grips and grievances.

So, it’s really no surprise that he’s still bellyaching about that teleprompter that malfunctioned before the start of his United Nations speech last week.

On Monday, Sept. 29, while hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to announce a plan to end the Israel-Hamas war, Trump again went on a rant about the teleprompter.

It kind of came out of nowhere, too. He was saying how he recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights territory seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War, before he started bragging about cutting taxpayer funding to what he called the “corrupt United Nations Relief and Works Agency.”

Just the mention of the words “United Nations” seemed to set him off, and he widely diverged from his script to jab the world body again.

“The United Nations was interesting because, as you know, a few days ago they introduced me, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the United States.’ I’m looking at my teleprompter. The thing was dead, stone cold dead,” he complained again as he continued his tangent.

“It ends up here, I have a long, beautiful speech tonight. I’m back 30 feet back, and I’m saying they were introducing me, there’s nothing on my teleprompter, so, but I made a speech,” he continued.

‘This Won’t End Well …’: Trump Falls for Reporter’s Trap, Rants About ‘Dumb People,’ Then Scrambles to Fix It—Only to Fumble Into a Bigger Mess

Trump pratically gifted Newsom yet another volley to turn his gaffe into a viral post and he was ready. Newsom pointed out how weak and breathy Trump sounded during his speech, and of course he posted in epic Trumpian style.

“DOZY DON IS VERY LOW ENERGY TODAY! PEOPLE ARE SAYING THEY’VE NEVER SEEN HIM SO TIRED, SO WEAK. HE IS STUMBLING THROUGH HIS WORDS. SAD DAY FOR AMERICA!!! — GCN.”

MAGA was furious. Newsom has really been getting to Trump’s base by copying the President’s social media style.

“I know newscum isn’t posting this gaslighting; it has to be his little lefturd cronies… 🤡The reality is no one is buying this BS anymore ‼️” a Trump acolyte fumed.

Most of the MAGA posts devolved into name-called and insults, “I see you’re trying to imitate Trump with your posts. Nice try dipwad.”

But thousands more social media users were having had a field day “laughing so hard” at Trump for refusing to get over the embarrasment while others voiced concern for his health, albeit mockingly.

“Maybe grandpa cankles hasn’t had his afternoon nap 😴… 🤔,” mused one user.

“I hear he’s really not well and could die very soon!” an X user commented. And another said, “He looked really bad today, politics aside wondered if something had happened to him….”

Newsom’s viral post only gave viewers more ammunition to dissect Trump’s clip second by second.

“He’s got the left hemisphere stroke effect going on. Bigly. Right eye closed, right side of mouth drooping. But, most fit potus ever. Most POS ever,” another mocked.

Another zoomed in for an extra touch, “And what’s up with the eyes?”

Another added, “They should drown out this whiny little b*tch’s hissy fits with a baby crying “Weh! Weh! Weh!” as that’s all he’s doing every time, whining about something.”

One MAGA user was willing to withstand the ire from the group, “although i disagree with newsom, trump’s peace plan is just a distraction from his obvious decline. guess newsom’s right to call it out…”

Trump appeared to be struggling through much of his speech which only served as more fuel for questions on his declining health. Several members of his administration have shared stories of his all-nighters claiming they have no clue when he sleeps. Trump’s late-night rages on Truth Social and X are also indicators that he’s suffering from a lack of sleep.

When Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, first arrived at the U.N. headquarters building in New York last week they got on an escalator that suddenly stopped working. Then, before Trump was set to deliver his address to world leaders, his teleprompter went down.

He griped about it on and off throughout his entire speech while offending world leaders with insulting comments, misinformation and plain lies.

Trump and his cronies blamed the U.N. for the teleprompter malfunction, but U.N. officials said White House staffers didn’t know how to operate the device.

It was also later determined that one of the President’s own videographers may have triggered the safety function on the escalator that suddenly stopped it as he and the first lady boarded it at the U.N.