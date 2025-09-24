‘So Incompetent’: Karoline Leavitt Demands UN Staffers be Fired Over Trump’s Teleprompter Fail, But Reports Point Back to the White House

President Donald Trump is still furious about a teleprompter malfunction as he was just about to start his long rambling speech Tuesday at the United Nations.

In fact, he’s so angry that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is now calling for someone’s head.

And that’s not all. She whined on social media that it was an inside job.

When Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, first arrived at the U.N. headquarters building in New York, they got on an escalator that suddenly stopped working. Then, before Trump was set to deliver his address to world leaders, his teleprompter went down.

It was all too much for him.

“I don’t mind making this speech without a teleprompter because the teleprompter is not working,” he complained.

But he really did mind.

“I feel very happy to be up here with you, nevertheless, and that way you speak more from the heart. I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” Trump warned as the audience laughed at him.

Later in his 57-minute-long speech, amid claiming again that he has settled seven world conflicts since taking office in January, and after thoroughly dressing down the U.N. and other nations in his address, he grumbled about the teleprompter and the escalator again.

“All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle. If the first lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen,” he said accusingly.

“And then a teleprompter that didn’t work. This is, these are the two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much,” Trump grumbled.

But that wasn’t the end of it. Leavitt took to social media, declaring, “They need to be fired.”

“If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” Leavitt ordered.

Then she referred to a Times of London story that ran on Sunday on the upcoming U.N. General Assembly.

“To mark Trump’s arrival, UN staff members have joked that they may turn off the escalators and elevators and simply tell him they ran out of money, so he has to walk up stairs,” the paper reported.

But according to the Associated Press UN correspondent, Farnoush Amiri, someone from the president’s party “who ran ahead of him inadvertently triggered the stop mechanism on the escalator.” An UN official also told Amirithe that the White House was operating the teleprompter for Trump.

However, many people accused the journalist of fabricating the events, labeling it a mainstream media lie.

Responses on social media to Leavitt and Trump’s grumblings were hilarious.

“When you’re senile, an escalator that stops could seem like a crisis,” one person wrote. “Lmaoo they are so incompetent,” another wrote.

Others on social media show no patience for Trump and Leavitt’s pattern of grievances.

“Is there any day that passes and MAGA isn’t the f-cking victim?” X user Mortician Dahling wondered.