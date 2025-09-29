‘That’s the Funniest Part!’: Gavin Newsom Wrecks Trump Aide with One Brutal Line—Now MAGA’s Scrambling to Figure Out How to ‘Stand Up and Fight’ Him

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest clapback didn’t just sting — it humiliated one of Donald Trump’s closest allies and set off a MAGA meltdown online.

The exchange began on Newsmax’s Finnerty, where former ICE director Tom Homan derided Newsom’s new state regulation requiring agents to remove masks during raids. Asked if he had a message for the governor, Homan shot back, “Good luck with that.”

California Gov. Newsom had two knockouts in one week against President Trump’s allies. (Credit: Getty Images)

“They’re going to wear masks, aren’t they?” host Rob Finnerty asked.

“Oh absolutely. We’re going to continue doing what we’re doing. I believe federal law trumps state law every time. So, I say continue doing what we’re doing. Good luck with that,” Homan proclaimed.

Newsom was quick on the draw, sending out a mocking social media post that had the internet in stitches.

“What if we give you another $50,000 in a paper bag?” Newsom suggested in a post that included a video clip of the Homan interview.

If I can steal $50,000 from the American taxpayers and my boss thinks that’s just fine, what makes you think I’ll follow the law here? https://t.co/vN9zNBPRwQ — Keith Baumann (@kdbaumann111) September 25, 2025

That one tweet was enough to send MAGA into a tailspin. Some even hoped to rally the troops to take him down.

“We must stand up and fight back against Gavin Newsom,” proclaimed one user on X.

Others were reaching with accusations over alleged stolen money from FireAid victims and demanded Newsom be investigated.

“What about all the money you supposedly stole, huh Gavin. Investigations coming,” stated one MAGA user.

One angry poster just wanted Gavin to shut up, “What if you actually stfu?”

Where's the fire aid money from the fundraiser turbo?🧐 Tick tock tick tock… pic.twitter.com/YDoFa0uqyJ — RSCombatVet (@ReedSand80) September 25, 2025

That wasn’t enough to keep the critics from drowning out their meltdown with hilarious comebacks.

“😂 I’m sure that can be arranged. 50k hahaha that’s the funniest part. You’d think he’d bid them up a bit higher but then again look who we are dealing with,” said one commentor.

“He will take it, make sure it is in unmarked bills 💵,” mused one while another added, “Due to inflation, his price has gone up. It’s $75,000 now.”

“Federal law does not trump state law lmaooo wtf why do you think weed is legal is part of the country because of state law!!! Federal still says it’s illegal everywhere but state overrides that wtf,” still another X poster pointed out.

It was the second time in a week Newsom had managed to shut down a Trump official. Just days earlier, his press office’s jab at Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem set off conservatives and even triggered a Secret Service referral before Newsom turned the tables by resurfacing Trump’s own words about Bernie Sanders.

Noem was mocked for claiming her family was in full panic mode after Newsom tweeted she would have a “bad day.”

“Translation: She can dish it out, but she can’t take it. Not to mention she actually makes horrible, threatening statements. She wasn’t “concerned,” she’s just baiting for sympathy,” one person noted.

Homan has come under increased scrutiny this week after reports surfaced that he was recorded in an FBI sting last fall accepting a bag filled with $50,000 in cash.

Attorney General Bondi and Director Patel: We’re told you have video of Trump official Tom Homan accepting $50,000 in cash bribes stuffed into a CAVA bag in exchange for corruptly steering government contracts.



America smells a rat. Release the tapes now! pic.twitter.com/gDAxjWhUGc — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 23, 2025

Agents were posing as business executives, according to multiple news outlets, trying to win government contracts. Homan promised immigration-related contracts when he joined a second Trump administration in exchange for the money.

Now Senate Democrats are preparing to investigate the border czar, NBC News is reporting.

Members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee have requested Attorney General Pam Bondi “immediately” release documents related to the probe.

Homan served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump’s first term in office, but he was operating a consulting business last fall at the time of the sting with the anticipation he would serve again in a second Trump term.