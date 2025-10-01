‘LMAO…Hilarious’: Gavin Newsom’s Shady ‘Get Well Soon’ Message to Trump Has Fans Saying It’s His Pettiest Troll Yet

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is not letting up on his hilarious trolling of Donald Trump, and his latest post mocks the twice-impeached president’s most recent ridiculous moments.

Newsom has had folks howling on social media for mocking the wayward president by copying his all-caps writing style, as well as Trump’s style of insulting people in his social media posts.

California Governor Gavin Newsom trolls Donald Trump with a hilarious compilation of his bizarre rants. Photo credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Following Trump’s return from a trip to the U.N., Newsom is still trolling Trump’s weeklong trip that led to hilarious points of mockery for him and his supporters.

“A golden week, for a golden era,” Newsome captioned a nearly 30-second video of Trump moments, adding the farewell message “get well soon,” attached to the end of the clip.

The post on X received over 15,000 likes and over 2,500 likes from supporters and social media users. Here’s what happened:

The president complained about the escalator breaking down after he and his wife stepped on it online and before his disastrous speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York City. Trump said in his speech, “Your countries are going to hell,” and he later claimed that he and the first lady were the victims of “sabotage” due to the broken escalator.

“A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday,” Trump whined in a lengthy Truth Social post.

Newsom took to X to troll the president over the alleged escalator sabotage on Sept. 23 and shared a video of Fox News commentator Jesse Watters saying the military should retaliate over the incident. The governor captioned the post, “I only walk up escalators because that’s what REAL MANLY MEN do.”

On Sept. 25, Newsom trolled Trump again by posting a video of the broken escalator with the caption, “A REAL DISGRACE. Escalator was broken at Trump Tower today. I’ve launched an investigation into this matter.”

A REAL DISGRACE. Escalator was broken at Trump Tower today.



I’ve launched an investigation into this matter. pic.twitter.com/BXcs0IHpTA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 25, 2025

The California governor did not stop there, and on Sept. 26, he shared a video compilation of Trump complaining about the escalator mishap multiple times over the week and whining, “All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle.” i’m really good at this stuff … and i don’t say that in a braggadoacous way but it’s true.

Gavin’s new video, with “Macarena” song playing in the background, features other clips from Trump’s speech where he said, “And I’m really good at predicting things, you know?… I don’t say that in a braggadocious way, but it’s true.”

Still complaining about the escalator incident, Trump claimed, “Whoever’s operating this escalator is in big trouble.” He later added, “All I got from the UN was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle.

A golden week, for a golden era. pic.twitter.com/i8QaMekDln — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 26, 2025

Newsom’s video also included speech clips of Trump stumbling over his words trying to say “acetaminophen,” which is the active ingredient in Tylenol.

Fans on social media loved the video and encouraged the Democratic governor to continue trolling Trump over his ridiculous antics, as well as his draconian policies.



“Have you guys seen the one that turned this into AI toddlers? It’s hilarious!!!”

“You’re really escalating things here.”

“LMAO.”

“Gavin keep going,” noted another. “The authoritarian state has been created. It’s a sad time in our world and especially the USA.” “I like how the part-time First Lady walked up the steps, forcing Cankles to follow,” added a third.

Newsom’s playful yet pointed trolling has become a running gag that both entertains his supporters and needles Trump at every turn.

By remixing the president’s own words and missteps into viral fodder, he not only keeps Trump’s antics in the spotlight but also underscores how easily they lend themselves to parody. And judging by the laughter online, it looks like the California governor has no plans of stepping off this escalator anytime soon.