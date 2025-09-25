‘Even MAGA Knows It’: Gavin Newsom Slaps Trump with a Savage Reminder After His Latest Tantrum Over Things Not Going His Way

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is not holding back on taunting President Donald Trump.

Newsom, 57, has spent months trolling his Republican counterpart on social media. After Trump, 79, had an escalator mishap at the United Nations on Sept. 23, the governor took the opportunity to mock the MAGA chief again.

On Sept. 24, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a screenshot of Trump’s lengthy social media rants about his ordeal at the U.N. on her official X account.

Gavin Newsom trolls Doanld trump for complaining about broken escalators during UN visit. (Photos: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Screenshot; LiveNOW from FOX/YouTube Screenshot)

His rant on Truth Social included complaints about “three very sinister events” that allegedly occurred during his visit to the U.N. headquarters in New York City.

‘She Would Have Fallen’: Trump Erupts After Escalator Sudden Stop Nearly Sends Melania Crashing Into Him As Cameras Catch Her Struggle to Stay Upright

In particular, the president had an issue with the escalator inside the building stopping the moment he and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, walked onto the first few steps.

Trump also grumbled about the teleprompter malfunctioning during his speech, which he insisted received “fantastic reviews.” He also had a gripe with his wife, Melania, not being able to hear his address inside the General Assembly.

As Trump’s mouthpiece, Leavitt sought to amplify his message by reposting it to X. Newsom quoted the 28-year-old spokesperson’s tweet and included an old video of her boss.

“I’ve always been thin-skinned. I’ve been thin-skinned since day one,” Trump admitted in the footage from a sit-down with CNN in 1990. After the New York-bred businessman was asked about one of his casinos at the time, he stormed out of the interview.

Another longtime nemesis of Trump used his remarks about being thin-skinned from 35 years ago as a clapback as well. Jimmy Kimmel ran the footage during his comeback monologue on Sept. 23.

The host of ABC’s late-night “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” talk show has been feuding with Trump over the program being temporarily suspended following the comedian’s Sept. 15 monologue.

Newsom’s latest attempt to get under Trump’s skin by promoting the video of the billionaire acknowledging he can be oversensitive sparked mixed reactions from other X users.

“Throwing a temper tantrum just because the escalator couldn’t support his weight,” one person expressed about the president.

“His speech got good reviews, according to the orange man himself? Hahaha,” said another critic, before adding, “Yeah… the part where he talked about his Trump hats and the one that says ‘Trump Was Right About Everything’ was really intriguing… The world was laughing at him… even MAGA knows it.”

Here’s when the UN escalator stopped working the second Trump & Melania got to it



(The teleprompter stopped right when he started his speech also) pic.twitter.com/fxmDetY3Yb — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 23, 2025

Trump’s hardened backers took issue with Newsom mimicking their leader. One advocate tweeted, “Gavin’s obsession with Trump is getting weird!”

Another person added, “I watched the [Newsom] interview on Colbert and kept thinking… that’s my president. He was so spot on.”

Newsom made some rather shocking yet comical remarks about Trump, claiming he’s “flooding the zone, he is dominating the narratives, facts don’t seem to matter.” He later said, “We have 41 lawsuits against the son of a b—h.”

As the audience cheered loudly, Newsom added, “We’re not gonna listen to this guy. We’re not going to listen to him try to pronounce acetaminophen.”

His years-long targeting of Trump by imitating his venomous, unforgiving style of attacking his political opponents has helped elevate him to a national figure in the Democratic Party.

In August, Newsom began selling MAGA-inspired merchandise, such as “Newsom Was Right About Everything” hats and “Trump Is Not Hot” tank tops. His website also offered $100 Bibles as spoofs of Trump’s God Bless The USA Bible.

Newsom recently made an appearance on another late-night comedian’s show, who had been engaged in a high-profile public clash with the president. The former mayor of San Francisco stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night.

“Everything we were doing to try and break through wasn’t working anymore,” Newsom told Colbert when asked about his strategy of mocking Trump. “So, we decided to do something novel… It’s called humor.”