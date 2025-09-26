‘What Happened to Lowering Groceries?’: Donald Trump Rolls Out Another Head-Scratching Scheme, and People Are Convinced MAGA Will Buy Anything

There’s nothing like trying to resurrect a failed brand.

Apparently, the Trump family is planning to do just that and why not? With Donald Trump in the Oval Office again, maybe Trump Vodka will do better the second time around. After all, Trump has continued to peddle everything from cryptocurrencies to Bibles since starting his second term in office.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed several executive orders, including approving a partial sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations, following a 2024 law requiring parent company ByteDance to divest or face a ban. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Eric Trump just teased bringing the collapsed brand back with a post on Instagram showing the vodka logo above the words “COMING SOON.”

And California Gov. Gavin Newsom got in on the action, mocking Trump’s post with a hilarious one of his own in grand Trumpian style.

“COMING SOON,” the governor posted in all caps over a picture of a wine bottle labeled Newsom Wine.

“Trump is relaunching his flopped Trump Vodka brand. It never stops,” Patriot Takes said on X.

“Buying a previously failed alcohol brand, from a man that doesn’t drink, is peak MAGAt,” mused another.

‘Where Are You From?’: Trump Crashes Out After Reporter Presses Him on Shamelessly Turning the White House Into His Own Money Machine

Then someone posed the most important question, “Oh gawd. What happened to lowering the price of groceries?” But someone else noted, “His suckers buy any damn thing.”

Rocky In TX posted a list of all Trump’s failed ventures, including the vodka brand, casinos, magazines, a university, an airline and the New Jersey Generals, among others.

“Trump Vodka is back? Perfect. Nothing says ‘business genius’ like doubling down on your biggest flop. Cheers to consistency, if nothing else,” this X poster observed.

“How embarrassing,” another X user stated.

Trump and his family have flagrantly ignored ethical concerns, completely blurring the line between conflicts of interest and personal gain and continue to hawk all kinds of merchandise and other business ventures.

Since taking office in January, Trump has sold an incredibly long list of wares, in addition to all the MAGA swag, including Bibles, footwear, fragrances, watches, guitars, digital trading cards, a mobile phone service, and, of course, cryptocurrency.

One overriding ethical concern with all of Trump’s money-making schemes is how he’s muddied the water between his official duties and personal finances.

For example, there’s no public information on his licensing deals for his branded products, which makes it next to impossible to discern the extent of his business ties.

Another big concern as Trump continues profiting off the presidency is that most of the financing is murky, and sales from his brands and businesses go directly into the Trump Organization’s coffers, unlike political campaign funds, which are strictly regulated.

But back to the vodka.

The original Trump Vodka launched in 2005 but was discontinued in 2011 over slumping sales. According to the brand’s Facebook page, the new Trump Vodka will be distilled and bottled in the U.S., instead of overseas like the original brand.

Donald Trump is a famous teetotaler who, according to Newsweek, has claimed he has never had a drink of alcohol, even though he once described his vodka as “a smooth vodka, it’s a great-tasting vodka.”

The original brand of Trump Vodka sold for between $30 and $100, depending on whether you bought the special edition 24-karat gold-leaf label.