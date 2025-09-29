‘She Has a Right to Be Scared!’: MTG’s Disturbing Post About Her Safety Leaves Viewers Shaken as Scathing New Details Drag Trump Deeper Into the Files

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she resisted pressure from Trump’s White House after supporting a push to force the release of the Epstein files — a move that has drawn new scrutiny now that House oversight investigators have turned over thousands of pages of materials that suggest ties between Epstein and several powerful figures.

Greene’s blunt recounting of the White House rebuke and her defiant response — and the fierce reaction it provoked online — sit at the center of a widening political drama that mixes internal MAGA friction, fresh committee disclosures and raw public outrage.

Greene says she was warned that backing the release “would be viewed as a ‘very hostile act,’” and that she called a top West Wing aide to push back. “I told them, ‘You didn’t get me elected. I do not work for you; I work for my district,’” she recounted recently during a wide-ranging interview in her Capitol Hill office, according to The New York Times. “We aren’t supposed to just be whipped on our votes because they’re telling us what to do with this scary threat, or saying ‘We’ll primary you,’ or that we won’t get invited to the White House events.”

“Me personally? I don’t care,” Greene continued, lashing out at the administration’s tactics. “I’m like, ‘F— you,’” she added.

But Greene’s post on social media over the weekend struck a different note. She sparked a new round of conspiracy theories that left many concerned for her safety.

Greene led the post with explicitly stating she’s “not suicidal” while adding, “If something happens to me, I ask you all to find out which foreign government or powerful people would take heinous actions to stop information from coming out.”

The disclosures have inflamed public reaction with a mix of ridicule, outrage and an odd streak of empathy.

One Threads user warned against calls to “Protect Marjorie Taylor Greene”: “If y’all start that ‘Protect Marjorie Taylor Greene’ bullsh-t, so help me…I will light this entire app ablaze,” the user wrote, prompting heated replies.

Another commenter pushed back: “Calm the fvck down. We’re not protecting her, ffs,” adding, “We need her to sign that petition, and she’s actually worried for her life about signing it, because tbh, that may be what got Kirk killed. So, we still seriously dislike the woman, she has a right to be scared!!”

The user later clarified: “I’m not calling for violence. To me, just roasting her is enough. But in all seriousness, you do not get to play the victim after getting in bed with some of the most atrocious and dangerous people in the world just because you thought you would benefit from it.”

Another blunt post on the same thread summed up a common sentiment: “She went into this MAGA mess with her eyes wide open. I’m not saying she should get hurt, I’m saying I don’t care.”

The Oversight Committee materials released by Democrats include flight logs, ledgers, schedules and other files — roughly 8,544 documents the panel says were produced by the Epstein estate.

Among the entries are itinerary notes that show a tentative trip to Epstein’s island on Dec. 6, 2014, for Elon Musk; a planned lunch with Peter Thiel on Nov. 27, 2017; and a breakfast with Steve Bannon on Feb. 16, 2019.

Trump has worked hard to distance himself from the files, but his best efforts continue to backfire as more details emerge. Theories that Trump is either protecting himself and or his allies are beginning to gain more steam.

Democrats argue the files underscore how Epstein remained connected to wealthy and influential people after his controversial 2007 plea agreement.

Meanwhile, Musk moved to explain why his name appears in the files. Sharing a story from U.K. outlet Sky News with the headline “Elon Musk and Prince Andrew Named in the Latest Epstein Files Release,” Musk lashed out online. “Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline,” he wrote, according to reports. “Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt.”

Oversight Democrats just released new documents revealing that Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel, and Elon Musk are in the Epstein files.



Six years ago, Musk denied any potential link to the scandal — he acknowledged meeting Epstein at his New York home but denied ever visiting the island.

“Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED,” Musk continued, “yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit.”

Musk’s involvement with Epstein has also flared in his political battles. In June, amid a very public split with Donald Trump, Musk tweeted — then deleted — that Trump “is in the Epstein files.” He later apologized, admitting he “went too far.”

The names of Thiel and Bannon, both influential figures in Trump’s orbit, are also listed in the committee’s latest disclosures. Additional material is expected in the coming weeks as lawmakers debate a bipartisan proposal requiring the full public release of Epstein records.

Greene’s role in pushing for the documents — she is one of just three House Republicans to sign a petition to force a floor vote on their release — has put her at odds with allies and opponents alike. It has also exposed fault lines in the MAGA orbit: Greene remains a vocal Trump backer in rhetoric yet has broken publicly with the president on several high-profile issue and has criticized the people surrounding him.

The Epstein materials themselves also prompted additional newsworthy revelations: a ledger listing massages for Prince Andrew, flight records that appear to show a 2000 trip from Teterboro, New Jersey, to West Palm Beach with Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and others, and a schedule showing a 2014 tentative “breakfast party” with Bill Gates.

The filings include phone message logs, flight manifests from 1990–2019, and ledgers of cash transactions. Democrats framed the disclosure as part of a broader effort to hold powerful figures accountable; Republicans on the committee criticized the release as selective.

Some observers offered unexpected praise to Greene.

Progressive writer Zaid Jilani wrote in an opinion piece that “Marjorie Taylor Greene is winning my respect.” And Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat helping to lead the effort to release the files, said that “despite strong differences, she is willing to work on areas where there may be common ground.”

Greene’s boyfriend, Brian Glenn, a Real America’s Voice correspondent with White House contacts, reflected the couple’s confidence: “there is no moving her” on the issues she cares about. “It doesn’t matter what I say. She’s very strong in her beliefs,” Mr. Glenn said, describing Ms. Greene as a “modern-day feminist.”

The public disclosures have also placed new pressure on other figures referenced in the files. Musk, who has publicly pushed for the release of Epstein materials in recent months, asked in a post on X earlier this year: “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?” According to the documents released by Democrats, Musk’s name appears on an itinerary entry, and the files add to a set of connections that include Thiel, Bannon and Gates.

For now, the story leaves competing narratives in play: Greene portrays herself as a defiant, independent lawmaker standing up to both the White House and the GOP establishment; her critics point to her past alliances and provocations and say she has only herself to blame for the political risks she faces. The Oversight Committee’s trove — thousands of pages that the panel says will be examined for ties between Epstein and powerful people — guarantees the episode will feed both investigations and political disputes for weeks to come.