‘You Coward!’: Social Media Explodes Over Trump’s Late-Night Post, Convinced His Panic Means the Files Could Be ‘Life In Prison’

President Donald Trump’s latest viral post has critics calling it one of his most desperate moves yet. What was meant as a show of strength instead read like panic, with Trump lashing out and dismissing renewed pressure on him to release the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as nothing more than a political hoax.

Donald Trump’s photo with conservative radio host John Fredericks derailed when social media users began to scrutinize elements of the background. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The timing only fueled suspicions that the heat is closing in—and Johnson’s intervention didn’t help. In an effort to defend Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson went so far as to suggest the former president “was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down.” A claim that stunned reporters on Capitol Hill and poured gasoline on the fire.

Within days, Johnson was backtracking, insisting he was merely echoing an old talking point about Trump’s role years ago. But the reversal underscored how frantic the scramble has become, turning the fight over the files into full-blown political theater.

Speaker Johnson in response to Epstein q from @mkraju this AM referred to the President as an “FBI informant” pic.twitter.com/5nlGkXaLtF — Alan He (@alanhe) September 5, 2025

“The Speaker is reiterating what the victims’ attorney said, which is that Donald Trump — who kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago — was the only one more than a decade ago willing to help prosecutors expose Epstein for being a disgusting child predator,” the statement from Johnson’s office read.

While Johnson attempted to soften his comments, Trump has only escalated. The president has branded recent demands for more disclosures in the case as a “Democrat hoax that never ends.”

It was a fantastical story for about a day. What compelled (former career attorney) Mike Johnson to claim the President was an FBI informant? https://t.co/pUXDYadF58 pic.twitter.com/n5Q46WwrOA — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 8, 2025

In a sprawling Truth Social post last week, Trump dismissed Democratic efforts to spotlight the Epstein case as a partisan witch hunt.

“The confused and badly failing Democrat Party did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money!” Trump wrote, steering clear from his own involvement with Epstein.

He accused Democrats of ignoring victims during Epstein’s lifetime, saying, “Where were they during his very public trials, and for all of those years before his death? The answer is, ‘nowhere to be found.’”

Trump's desperate attempt to label the Epstein scandal a 'Democrat Hoax' reeks of panic from a man whose own name litters the flight logs and court docs, release the files and face the music, you coward! — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) September 5, 2025

It’s not clear what Epstein trials Trump is referring to. The disgraced financier was given a highly unusual plea deal that included immunity for accomplices in exchange for his 2008 guilty plea to federal charges in connection with sex trafficking minors. Epstein died in jail in 2019 before he could stand trial on new federal charges for many of the same crimes.

Trump insisted the Justice Department had already complied with subpoenas and suggested Democrats had revived the issue only to distract from their low poll numbers. “This is merely another Democrat HOAX, just like Russia, Russia, Russia,” he said, ending with: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

This latest effort to deflect lands a little differently for critics who’re convinced Trump is breaking under pressure.

“This is pure panic,” one critic wrote on X. Another added: “It reeks of desperation, and involvement. Which means it’s working and we need to push harder.”

One user surmised, “The Epstein files must be basically life in prison for Trump. based on the way he is reacting”

Critics accuse Trump of obfuscating his ties to the convicted sex offender while refusing to release the entirety of the FBI files on the case — documents that legal experts say Trump has the authority to declassify and disclose at any time. Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel all previously vowed to release entirety of the Epstein-related files but have since drawn intense criticism for not following through.

Johnson, who just weeks ago blocked a vote that would have forced the release of the files, added fuel to the fire when he defended Trump and floated the FBI informant claim.

“What Trump is referring to is the hoax that the Democrats are using to try to attack him,” Johnson told reporters. “I’ve talked to him about this many times, many times. He is horrified. It’s been misrepresented. He’s not saying that what Epstein did is a hoax. It’s a terrible, unspeakable evil. He believes that himself.”

Johnson then went further: “When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down,” Johnson said.

That escalation from Johnson set the stage for an even more explosive turn. On Monday, the House Oversight Committee made public a new cache of records from Epstein’s estate, including the so-called “birthday book” compiled for his 50th celebration. The collection featured handwritten notes, sketches, and messages from Epstein’s circle, immediately drawing national attention.

One entry Democrats quickly highlighted appeared to bear Donald Trump’s name alongside a suggestive illustration and cryptic well-wishes.

The controversy has widened divisions inside Trump’s own orbit. Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson have joined calls for the Epstein files to be made public, breaking with Trump’s reluctance. Legal experts note Trump has the authority to release the documents but has not done so, despite past promises from him, Bondi, and Patel.

The fight over the Epstein files has also split Republicans in Congress. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie have joined Democrats such as California Rep. Ro Khanna in demanding the full release of the documents. Massie is pressing the issue with a discharge petition — a rarely used maneuver that forces a floor vote if it gathers 218 signatures. With full Democratic support, he would need just six Republicans to sign on.