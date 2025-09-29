‘I Am Fuming!’: Black Woman Claims She Was Racially Profiled After Nurse Ordered Her Room Searched as She Suffered Severe Health Crisis

A New York woman claims she was racially profiled at a local hospital after checking in to seek help with a sickle cell crisis.

TikTok user MsValiyahB chronicled part of the incident on her page in a video. She claims that a nurse ordered her room searched because she “smelt something.”

The video shows men in security uniforms ransacking her room, while she and another woman can be heard complaining on camera. The incident occurred at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, according to the patch on the men’s uniforms.

A video screenshots capture two security guards searching a patient’s room at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. (Photos: TikTok/MsValiyahB)

“We’ve never been like a hospital like this before. This is nuts to me,” one of the women says.

“Ohh, I am fuming. Ohh, I am fuming,” Valiyah says.

Valiyah B said she was there for pain management, but instead of being in bed. She is sitting on the side, moaning in pain, while the two men search her room and dig through her personal belongings. At one point, one of the guards stands on the toilet seat and looks up at the ceiling.

“Eww. I hate that,” Valiyah’s companion says.

A man in scrubs and a mask then steps into the room, and one of the guards tells him that the search came up empty.

“There’s nothing in the drawers,” he says.

The other security guard then apologizes to Valiyah and wishes her well.

“I apologize, and I hope that they’ll be able to help you out,” he says.

Valiyah B shared the video on TikTok on Saturday, and it has garnered nearly 650,000 views since then. Many viewers advised the sick woman to file a complaint against the nurse and leave the hospital.

“I’m so sorry. A Sickle Cell crisis is supposed to be one of the most painful things. You did not need this nonsense on top of an already awful situation,” one viewer wrote.

“People need to research, or at least attempt to understand the law, before hollering about suing. Every has policies around patient safety. If the nurse acted in accordance with hospital policy, her license is not in danger, one person wrote. “Additionally, the hospital is bound by law and best practice to investigate any suspicion of drug use especially if they are about to treat with pain meds. The best thing you can do is contact the Obudsman and ask for your complete medical record.”

During a sickle cell crisis, sickle-shaped red blood cells block the flow of blood through small blood vessels, depriving tissues of oxygen and causing tissue injury and intense discomfort, according to Mayo Clinic. The pain can be sudden, severe, and occur anywhere in the body, especially in the chest, abdomen, joints and back.

In a follow-up video posted on Sunday evening, Valiyah said she didn’t leave the hospital and go to another facility because her pain management doctor and pain management plan are there.

“I will give y’all a full story time as soon as possible, but I am trying to get better first,” she said.