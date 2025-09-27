‘He’s Really Beefing with a Baby’: Georgia Man Demands Mom Leave Restaurant Because Her Baby’s Joyful Squeals Hurt His ‘Sensitive Ears’

Vee, a mother of four from McDonough, Georgia, was having lunch out with her young children at Paris Bahn Mi, a local café she visits on a weekly basis. In a now-viral video of her outing, her smiling 8-month-old daughter can be heard squealing joyfully in a high chair, when Vee’s voice cuts in.

“I know it’s loud. But he’s an adult. He can leave, but he chooses not to leave,” she said of a male customer who complained about her baby’s loud, happy coos. “He’s [telling] me to take my baby out because he has sensitive ears.”

A viral video shows an encounter in a Georgia restaurant. (Photo: TikTok/@theveeipspots)

The video has amassed 1.3 million views and sparked a debate about child — and parent — expectations in public.

♬ original sound – Vee @theveeipspots POV: I'm just an overstimulated mom who wanted to eat out 🥹🙃🥲… He literally walked up to me and told me to tell her to be quiet… I said she's a baby he then said… well don you just leave with her I have sensitive ears! 😳😱🤯 #Wthelly

“You can tell her to be respectful,” the man told the harried mom on video. Vee noted in a follow-up that he approached her table earlier to ask her family to leave if she couldn’t get her baby daughter to be quiet.

“Moms in particular, you don’t get a voice to say how you feel. You’re always having to conform to what everybody else thinks you should do, and how you should move as a mom,” Vee stated. “I don’t think anybody without a child should tell anybody about parenthood.”

Instead of caving to his demands and abandoning lunch with her family, the mother of four stood her ground.

She pulled out her phone and began recording the customer, along with his female companion, who initially looked bewildered but eventually showed sympathy for the mom.

Ironically, the argument between the two adults was much louder and more disruptive to other customers than any baby’s cheerful babbling.

Turning the tables on the stranger, Vee said, “You can remove yourself from this restaurant,” adding, “You’re disrespectful, you’re entitled, and you’re being privileged right now.”

Clearly assuming she was a single mom, he responded, “I’m not responsible for the way men have probably mistreated you in the past.” Those words elicited a mix of disbelief and outrage among viewers.

“I don’t like the assumptions he was making about you. You stayed very calm,” wrote a supporter, with others speculating that only racism could have fueled the comment.

Vee quickly set the record straight, stating she was happily married: “What are you talking about, baby? I’m 10 years this week. Clap it up for me.”

The man then accused her of calling him a racist, which she adamantly denied. The heated exchange only ended when an employee stepped in to apologize to Vee on behalf of the customer.

Reactions to the video were mixed. “Like he’s really beefing with a BABY,” wrote an astonished viewer. “A lot of mothers don’t go out because they fear this exact situation will happen. You were standing for not just you but all mamas,” cheered another.

One comment, which received nearly 28,000 likes, summed it up well: “Child-free life doesn’t mean child-free world,” with another concluding, “He’s in public. End of story.”

However, many viewed it as a lost opportunity to teach her children manners in public, such as speaking softly or leaving a restaurant when a child becomes loud and unruly.

“I don’t want to hear no screaming child while I’m trying to eat and chill either, so I understand the guy!” said one. Another wrote, “Idk sista, I would’ve been irritated too. We both in public. He can leave, but so can you.”

In one of several follow-up videos, Vee defended herself against the critics. “You cannot tell me that you’re a mom and your kids always follow instructions. There’s no way, they have to be like bots or something.”