‘Perfect Clapback, Gavin!’: Newsom Turns JD Vance’s MAGA-Style Attack Into His Own Punchline and Drops Receipts That Crushed Him on the Spot

California Gov. Gavin Newsom turned the tables on Vice President JD Vance and used a tactic straight out of President Donald Trump’s playbook after Vance blamed Newsom and Democrats’ political rhetoric for the deadly shooting in Texas Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in North Carolina, Vance also ranted about “left-wing media lies.”

“Here’s what happened when Democrats like Gavin Newsom did say that these people are part of an authoritarian government, when the left-wing media lies about what they’re doing … what they’re doing is encouraging crazy people to go and commit violence.”

JD Vance attacks Gavin Newsom on Fox News related to his Trump mockery. (Credit: Getty Images)

“You don’t have to agree with my immigration policies. You don’t have to agree with Donald Trump’s immigration policies,” he continued regarding the incident at an immigration center.

“But if your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go straight to hell …”

It Was OK When Trump Said It?: Newsom Slapped Kristi Noem with a 10-Word Clapback So Savage Her Family Panicked, But Critics Call It an Overreaction

Newsom, a vocal Trump and Vance critic, didn’t waste any time firing back and ensured Vance’s words came back to bite him.

“No thanks, JD. I will not be going ‘straight to hell’ today,” he clapped back in a post on X.

No thanks, JD. I will not be going “straight to hell” today.



Though when I watch you speak I certainly feel like I’m already there. https://t.co/vZ5Z5bZefN — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 24, 2025

“Though when I watch you speak I certainly feel like I’m already there,” he declared.

The governor’s press office than reposted the Times of London headline, “JD Vance: The vice-president-elect who once called Trump ‘America’s Hitler,’” above a clip of Vance attacking Newsom after the shooting.

Then added, “According to JD Vance, JD Vance is going to hell because JD Vance compared Trump to Hitler!”

According to JD Vance, JD Vance is going to hell because JD Vance compared Trump to Hitler! https://t.co/4Zjx5ng4o1 pic.twitter.com/pTJo5EoKNq — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 24, 2025

Social media had a field day with Newsom’s brutal takedown of Vance.

“Perfect clapback Gavin. You just turned JD’s own insult right back on him with wit. That’s how you handle manufactured outrage, with sharp humor and zero fear,” one user wrote on X.

“JD just got rolled and smoked by Gavin Newsom. 🤣,” noted one user while another added, “JD Vance is as bad as Trump. With no personality. 🤮🤮”

But Vance wasn’t done irritating people.

After he posted on X that, “The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop.” Filmmaker Jon Favreau responded, and ouch.

“The Vice President is not a reliable source of information. This is now the fifth or sixth time he’s posted a political take contradicted by facts from his own law enforcement agencies.”

Favreau’s post went virial and as of Thursday it had 18.4 million views and almost 5,000 repostings.

The gunman had anti-ICE messaging carved on the bullets he used. What, precisely, did I get wrong, dipshit? https://t.co/XRtFm4vdVB — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 24, 2025

Vance apparently saw the post and, like most children, resorted to name calling.

“The gunman had anti-ICE messaging carved on the bullets he used. What, precisely, did I get wrong, dipsh-t?”

“JD Vance is out of control,” Seth Abramson said in a post on Threads.

“He’s adopting that aggressive attitude to appeal to MAGA, since he’s planning on taking Trump’s place. He’s miscalculated though,” another Threads user pointed out.

“He’s such a freaking dork,” another chimed in.

While Vance was busy dishing out insults to others, Newsom wasn’t done with him yet. In true Trumpian style he once again shot back at Vance, “J.D. VANCE IS AS DUMB AS A ROCK! I EXPECT AN APOLOGY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GCN.”

I think that's actually an insult to rocks — Elite E Man (@Eman856) September 24, 2025

That post wasn’t by happenstance, it was a near replica of Trump’s recent post attacking former Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday after she claimed their presidential race was the “closest presidential election in the 21st century.”

In return Trump called her “DUMB AS A ROCK” and demanded an apology. Now Vance is facing the heat that his boss so easily dishes out.

Newsom was once again praised for calling Vance to the carpet. “J.D. Vance is a moronic dumbass opportunist,” said user in response to Newsom’s post.

As the investigation continues, reports confirm one detainee was killed and two others were injured when a lone sniper fired on an Immigration Enforcement Center in Dallas before taking his own life.

And although anti-ICE messaging purportedly was found on ammunition at the scene, plenty of questions remain about the intended target and a motive.