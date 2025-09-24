‘He Nailed It!’: Donald Trump’s Big Speech Backfires as He Rambles and Accidentally Insults His Own Team with One Line Everyone Agrees With

President Donald Trump continues to make himself and his administration the laughing stock of social media. In yet another seemingly well planned White House press conference Monday, Trump went off the rails into fat shaming and inadvertently throwing his entire team under the bus.

Trump intended to criticize drug pricing policies while flanked by his top health officials to deliver what was billed as a major public health announcement, but insulted his team to their faces in front of the press instead.

Trump insults his team to their faces. (Credit: Aaron Rupar Video Screengrab)

The president’s spin came during a rambling tangent about Ozempic, which he called “the fat drug.” He complained about the difference in cost between the United States and abroad while weaving in anecdotes about his “fat friends.”

“$1,300 for a shot of like an Ozempic or the fat, I call it the fat pill or the fat drug,” the unfocused aside began.

‘Typical Trump’: Donald Trump’s ‘Dementia’ Kicked Into Overdrive As He Demanded Praise for Ending Major Conflicts That ‘Exist Only In His Head’

“Sometimes it works, I guess, for people. The ones I’ve seen, it hasn’t worked so well. I got a lot of friends. They’re fat. They said, you know, I lost some weight. I said, you don’t look it to me, but they paid $1,300, $1,200, and they go to London and they pay $88. And they call me, they go, ‘What’s this all about?’ We’re subsidizing the rest of the world stupidly, because we’ve got a lot of stupid people in this country running things. And how big is that? But to me, that’s nothing compared to autism.”

The jokes practically wrote themselves on social media.

“Now does he realize he is talking about himself and his Nazi goons???😅😅😅,” one critic mused on Threads.

“Translation: The fat drug didn’t work for him. True:Theres a lot of stupid people running this country. None stupider than the one at the top of the leadership,” added another.

Another said, “I hate to say this, but I agree, wholeheartedly. We, in fact, do have a lot of stupid people in this country running things. Three of them are standing right there in the video,” referring to Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The jokes kept coming, “Boy.. did he nail it! He just doesn’t ‘get’ the fact that he tops the list of stupid people running things in this country,’ added another.

A Canadian user added, “I don’t want be an alarmist. But in my humble Canadian opinion, you guys are f-cking cooked! Sorry.”

The remark landed awkwardly in a briefing where Trump had already struggled to pronounce “acetaminophen” and claimed that Cuba and Amish communities have “no autism” because they lack access to Tylenol. He also repeated debunked theories linking vaccines to autism, saying of childhood immunizations, “It looks like you’re pumping it into a horse.”

Trump: “Ah-ced-uv… well, let’s see how we say that. Ascenem – enophin. Acetaminophen. Is that ok?”



Medical advice from a guy who can’t say acetaminophen? Hard pass.

pic.twitter.com/dwsdujpppe — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 22, 2025

The FDA’s message at the event was more restrained than Trump’s warnings. The agency said it is beginning the process of changing the safety label on acetaminophen products and will send a letter to physicians, noting that while some studies describe an association between Tylenol and autism, “a causal relationship has not been established.”

Kennedy Jr. said his agency would launch a public service campaign urging clinicians to use “the lowest effective dose with their shortest necessary duration and only when treatment is required.”

Tylenol maker Kenvue issued a sharp rebuttal. “Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy,” the company said. “Without it, women face dangerous choices: suffer through conditions like fever that are potentially harmful to both mom and baby or use riskier alternatives.”

The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine echoed that point, warning that untreated fever can itself cause miscarriage, birth defects, or premature birth.

Trump, however, returned repeatedly to his bottom-line warning: “Don’t take Tylenol.” He called autism a “horrible, horrible crisis” and added, “We understood a lot more than a lot of people who studied it.”

Kimmel's show put together a montage of Trump insisting dozens of times yesterday to "DON'T TAKE TYLENOL." Complete insanity. pic.twitter.com/7GlRwc4VpX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2025

On Tuesday evening, late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel returned from his suspension with a stinging rebuke to Trump’s rant on Tylenol.

“I’m not sure who had a weirder 48 hours, me or the CEO of Tylenol,” Kimmel said.

His team put together a hilarious montage of Trump repeating dozens of times to “DON’T TAKE TYLENOL.”

“This is what happens when you let someone with no medical background give health advice on national television,” one user said in response to the clip on X.