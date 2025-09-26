‘Some Big Ones…I Mean Big Names’: Maury Povich Says Wife Connie Chung Was Getting Cozy with A-Listers Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan Before Marriage

Maury Povich, 86, became famous for exposing people’s secrets through lie detector tests and paternity results on television, but the legendary talk show host is now spilling some of his own personal drama with wife, Connie Chung.

The couple, who have been married since 1984, went viral back in April for their vulnerable and raw conversation on Povich’s new podcast venture “On Par with Maury Povich.” But no one expected to hear these two go back and forth about their past with infidelity.

Married couple Maury Povich and Connie Chung’s love life remains a hot topic. (Photo credit: conniechungpovich/Instagram)

The former “Maury” show host appeared on the “Way Up with Angela Yee” radio show on Sept. 23, where he reflected on his marriage to the journalist during a conversation with Yee and her co-host Maino.

‘You’ve Been Really Sh—ty Lately’: Maury Povich Called Out By Wife Connie Chung for ‘Cheating’ with Women Whose Names He Can’t Remember

“We dated like seven years off and on before we got married,” Povich told Yee about Chung, 79.

After acknowledging they were not exclusive during their initial days of dating, he blurted out, “She was a big star in L.A. and dating all these people.”

“She had some big ones,” Povich said about Chung’s former flames, causing Yee and Maino to burst into laughter. He quickly clarified, “No, I meant big names.”

Povich jokingly resumed, “I don’t know about those things. She was never that specific.” He claimed Chung had “platonic” relationships with others, including two Pro Basketball Hall of Fame inductees.

“She used to go get chicken and waffles with Magic all the time. Her and Magic, buddy buddies,” he revealed, referring to retired Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson.

The ex-host of “A Current Affair” also saluted his spouse by pointing out that Chung was the first journalist to sit down with Magic after the five-time NBA champion announced his HIV diagnosis.

In addition, Povich praised his wife by saying, “She was the first person to get an interview with [former Chicago Bulls player] Michael Jordan when he had all those gambling issues way back.”

Povich received his own compliments from fans on social media when the “Way Up” Instagram account shared a clip from his interview with Yee on the platform.

“I always had a crush on Maury. Nice looking older man lol,” one woman confessed. While others gushed over his wife Connie.

One commenter said, “Even as a young man, I was a little jelly when Maury pulled Connie.” Yet another Instagram user expressed, “Connie put it on ‘em!” with laughing emojis.

While most of the comments were positive, there was one that read, “I thought he passed,” which led to a reply suggesting the poster had confused Povich with fellow 1990s-era talk show icon the late Jerry Springer, who passed in 2023.

Chung opened up about her time being married to Povich in her 2024 memoir titled “Connie.” The former “CBS Evening News” broadcaster also discussed the ups and downs of their relationship in March 2025.

“Nobody was cheating on anybody,” Povich said on an episode of his “On Par” podcast. Chung fired back, “You wouldn’t call it cheating because we weren’t committed, but you couldn’t even remember the first names, let alone the last names of the women that you were with.”

After launching his media career at local news affiliates across the country, Povich moved on to lead “A Current Affair” from 1986 to 1990. “The Maury Povich Show” debuted in 1991, before changing its name to simply “Maury” in 1998.

In 2022, Povich announced his retirement and that his talk show was coming to an end. During its 31-season run, “Maury” became the go-to program to watch real-life drama connected to paternity tests and lie detectors.