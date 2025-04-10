How Maury Povich Finally Got Connie Chung to Marry Him After Two Failed Proposals and Six Years of Messing Around With Other People

Maury Povich and his wife, Connie Chung, have a love story fit for reality TV, yet it is still somehow the perfect fairy tale. In December, the couple will celebrate 41 years of marriage, though their romantic relationship dates back to 1977.

The longstanding couple’s life together has been the talk of the town among their fans following the March 31 premiere of the “On Par with Maury Povich” podcast, which featured Chung as its first guest.

Maury Povich’s Wife Connie Chung Reveals the ‘Embarassing’ Reason Why She Wed TV Host After Two Failed Proposals and Six Years of Messing Around With Other People (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

A result of the renewed interest in the pair is the resurfaced interview in which the former “CBS Evening News” co-anchor revealed why she turned down her beau’s proposals twice before settling on saying “I do.”

The “Maury” show host claimed, “When one wanted to get serious, the other one didn’t. At one point, I proposed to her, and she said, ‘No, I’m not ready,’ and then she asked me if I wanted to get married, and I said, ‘No, I’m not ready,’” in a 2020 discussion with People.

He further recalled, “Finally, we went on a trip to Italy in 1984. I proposed again, and she said, ‘No.’ After getting home, I was living in D.C., and Connie was in New York City at the time, she called me and said, ‘We can get married.’ I said, ‘Really?’ She said, ‘Yes, because I found a dress.'”

His blushing bride affirmed his recollection as she told the outlet, “That’s so embarrassing and true.”

Maury and Chung first crossed paths as newsroom colleagues in Washington, D.C., in 1969. He was an established reporter, and she was a copygirl he never paid a moment’s attention to. “‘Maybe someday he’ll acknowledge that I’m a human being,’” Chung recalled thinking about their forgettable interactions.

“I worked there for two years, and then I left to launch my career — and I left him in the dust,” she dished to People. They reconnected again in 1977 as co-anchors in Los Angeles. Soon after, Povish was let go during sweeping terminations, and the former colleagues struck up a “non-exclusive” relationship. In the first episode of his new podcast, their dalliances with past lovers have come to light.

Chung “messed around with stars” like Eagles rocker Glenn Frey and actors Ryan O’Neal and Warren Beatty, who each made it into her 2024 memoir “Connie.” Povich was not let off the hook, as his wife called him out for being unable to “remember the first names, let alone the last names of the women that you were with.”

One name the duo likely remembers is former “Maury” top producer Bianca Nardi, who accused him and other staffers of cultivating a sexually charged workplace in a $100 million lawsuit. The matter was settled privately in arbitration.