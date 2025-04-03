‘You’ve Been Really Sh—ty Lately’: Maury Povich Called Out By Wife Connie Chung for ‘Cheating’ with Women Whose Names He Can’t Remember

Maury Povich might have retired from his daytime television throne, but with his new YouTube show, it seems the drama follows him home. The 85-year-old talk show veteran was put on blast by his wife, Connie Chung, during the premiere episode of his new podcast venture “On Par with Maury Povich.”

What began as casual banter between the media power couple quickly evolved into a revealing exchange about their dating histories, with Chung boldly calling out her husband of four decades about his inability to remember the names of women from his past.

The conversation took place during the premiere episode of Povich’s new talk show, which currently boasts just under 300 subscribers.

Maury Povich Called Out by Wife Connie Chung for Sleeping with Women Whose Names He Can’t Even Remember (Screenshot: On Par with Maury Povich/YouTube)

Chung, 78, joined her husband for what was described as “a fearless, funny, and refreshingly honest conversation about power, press, and partnership.”

“You became a big star,” Povich said to his wife during their conversation before adding, “And you kinda messed around with stars.”

Chung immediately fired back, questioning whether her husband hadn’t done the same, to which he firmly denied “messing around with stars.”

The couple then delved into Chung’s past romantic encounters, which she details in her newly released memoir, “Connie,” which was released in September 2024.

Povich brought up Warren Beatty, quoting his sister Lynn Povich who once said about the actor, “Every woman that came to California had to go through him, it was like an immigration system.”

Chung admitted Beatty “loved women journalists” while confirming she wasn’t the only one who caught his attention. The conversation then shifted to her date with a member of the Eagles, whom she initially didn’t recognize.

“I went to his place, and he said, ‘I play in a band,'” Chung divulged. When she asked him to play something, he performed “Hotel California,” leaving her surprised as she recognized the hit song. She then called Povich, who was living in Philadelphia at the time, to tell him about dating “an Eagle” – which he misinterpreted as a Philadelphia Eagles football player.

The couple clarified that their relationship wasn’t exclusive during their early dating years.

“We dated during those years, but it was not exclusive,” Povich explained. “Nobody was cheating on anybody.”

Chung agreed but couldn’t resist taking a jab at her husband’s dating history.

She said, “You wouldn’t call it cheating because we weren’t committed, but you couldn’t even remember the first names, let alone the last names of the women that you were with.”

She then referenced what she called “the old coyote issue,” explaining, “The only way you can get out of the grip of a coyote trap is to cut off your arm, and so when you suddenly find yourself… you wake up the next morning and your arm is under someone’s head and you don’t know how you got there, you have to chew off your arm.”

Povich appeared confused by the analogy, responding, “I think it’s a dumb story, an analogy.”

This back-and-forth continued until Chung suggested it might not be a good idea for them to do a program together in fear it would “encroach” on their personal relationship, to which Povich retorted, “What personal relationship?” before adding, “Well, look, quite frankly, I want to tell you, I don’t care whether they hear it or not, you’ve been really sh—ty to me lately.”

Chung apologized, and Povich accepted, but she quickly added it would be “the first and the last apology you’ll get from me.”

She then turned the tables, calling him “very cranky,” which he attributed to her hearing difficulties.

The couple’s relationship has weathered significant challenges over their four decades together.

In 2006, a producer for “The Maury Povich Show” filed a $100 million sexual harassment lawsuit against the host and other staff members, claiming Povich had an intimate relationship with producer Donna Benner Ingber.

The suit was eventually sent to closed-door arbitration.

Despite these challenges, the couple has maintained their marriage since 1984. They first met in 1969 at WTTG television station in Washington, D.C., where Chung worked as a “copy girl” and Povich as a news reporter. They reconnected in 1977 in Los Angeles and dated for seven years before marrying.

As Chung told People magazine in September 2024 about their relationship dynamics, “If we’re having a fight at night, he wants to make up before we go to sleep. But when I wake up in the morning, I want to keep fighting. I’m not finished.”

After forty years together, Povich and Chung’s dynamic is as sharp as ever. They bicker, reminisce, and poke fun at each other, all in front of an audience. Even with past disputes and old flames, they’ve stayed the course. Love them or not, they’re still giving the world a front-row seat.