Maury Povich’s Shocking Double Life, Filled with Numerous Affairs and Sex Parties, Exposed Amid Release of Wife Connie Chung’s Memoir

Connie Chung’s new memoir hit stores on Sept 17. As the famous broadcaster promotes her “Connie” book, rumors about her marriage to talk show host Maury Povich have resurfaced.

Maury Povich, 85, married Connie Chung, 78, in December 1984. The couple have one son, Matthew Jay Povich. Unverified allegations of infidelity have plagued the couple for nearly 20 years.

Back in 2006, a producer for “The Maury Povich Show” filed a $100 million sexual harassment lawsuit against the program’s host and other staff members. Bianca Nardi claimed Povich had a sexual relationship with fellow producer Donna Benner Ingber.

Former talk show host Maury Povich and former news anchor Connie Chung have remained married for 40 years. (Photo: @TheMAURYShow/X)

Povich was 20 years older than Ingber. According to Nardi, the alleged extramarital affair fueled a hostile work environment that included sexual remarks, pornographic videos, and parties known for “inviting open and notorious sexual activities,” according to Radar Online.

“We do not believe that Ms. Nardi was a victim of unlawful sexual harassment and intend to defend this lawsuit vigorously,” NBC spokeswoman Rebecca Marks said at the time. A judge eventually ruled that Nardi’s lawsuit should be settled in closed-door arbitration.

Reports claimed Connie Chung was “humiliated” over the sexual harassment suit. She was also allegedly upset that her personal life had become a public conversation and divorce was an option. However, the former CBS Evening News anchor remained married to Povich.

“I did it backwards, but it turned out perfectly for me,” Chung is quoted telling People in a September 2024 article. “First, I forgot to get married, then I forgot to have a baby. And so, I ended up having a career — a long, thriving career. And then, I have had a long, thriving period to raise my son.”

On difficulties in her marriage with Povich, Chung said, “If we’re having a fight at night, he wants to make up before we go to sleep. But when I wake up in the morning, I want to keep fighting. I’m not finished.”

Connie Chung was born and raised in Washington, D.C. Her career in media began as the DC-based correspondent for “CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite” in the 1970s.

Fellow D.C. native Maury Povich first met his future wife in 1969 while they both were employed at the WTTG television station in the nation’s capital. Povich served as a news reporter while Chung worked as what was then known as a “copy girl” for the newsroom.

“Maury never paid any attention to me,” Chung explained to CBS News in May 2022. “I would rip wire copy off the wire machines and I’d hand it to him.”

Connie Chung and Maury Povich met again in 1977 in Los Angeles while working at the CBS-owned KNXT. They dated for seven years before officially tying the knot in 1984.

Povich returned to the East Coast to launch “The Maury Povich Show” in September 1991. The popular daytime talk show ran until September 2022. Chung anchored news programs such as “Eye to Eye” for CBS and “20/20” for ABC throughout her career.