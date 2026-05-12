‘OH MY! Trump Is Unwell’: White House Implodes After Devastating Trump Photo Spreads Like Wildfire and They Can’t Stop It

The White House is tiptoeing around President Donald Trump and doing everything except saying the quiet part out loud.

Trump’s team is in full damage-control mode this week as growing speculation surrounding his overall health exploded across social media.

Trump’s reappearance with Band-Aids and visible bruising did little to quiet growing questions about his health as the White House continues to insist he remains strong. (Photo credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Instead of directly shutting the rumors down, officials are dancing around the conversation. This fueled the narrative that nobody in Trump’s circle will blatantly say what much of the internet is already thinking.

The 79-year-old returned to the White House in 2025 as the oldest president ever sworn into office. And social media has not stopped keeping score ever since.

The high-energy billionaire who once dominated every room now keeps going viral for a very different reason.

Since January, clips and photos allegedly showing Trump taking naps during official events or drooling at the mouth have spread across timelines. The moments spread faster than his supporters can defend them.

The same thing happened during a May 11 mental health event in the Oval Office. Reuters photographer Evelyn Hockstein snapped the exact moment Trump drifted off.

‘Embarrassing’: Trump’s Indiana Event Goes Off the Rails After He Gets Lost On Stage — and His Bizarre Question Has Folks Scratching Their Heads

‘Trump’s Face Drooping’: Trump’s Mid-Briefing Struggle Sparks Frenzy After Nobody Around Him Stepped In to Help

“Sleepy Don” jokes broke out over a viral image of a tuned-out Trump slumped in his chair with his eyes closed.

A photographer captured the image during a May 11 Cabinet meeting attended by Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator for Medicare and Medicaid.

To shut down the commentary, the White House Rapid Response account on X completely denied what the public saw.

“He was blinking, you absolute moron,” the Rapid Response page tweeted.

He was blinking, you absolute moron https://t.co/7gw3n7l8R3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

Unfortunately for Trump’s team, the “blinking” defense mostly fell on deaf ears.

Social media users mercilessly mocked the idea that the president was just momentarily closing his eyelids involuntarily for several seconds.

“Trump is literally closing his eyes for 30 seconds or longer. That is sleeping, not blinking. Nice try at gaslighting though,” posted one person on X.

Democratic House of Representatives member Ted Lieu directly tweeted, “Dear @RapidResponse47: That is a verrrrrrrrryyyyy long blink.”

Christopher Hale, who previously worked in Barack Obama’s White House, also piled onto the mockery online.

Hale shared footage of Trump with a caption that read, “The president ‘blinked’ for nineteen seconds straight.”

One account trolled Trump and his staff with tongue-in-cheek advice. “Doctors and health organizations generally recommend that healthy adults get 7 to 9 hours of blinking per night,” they wrote.

Sleepy Don strikes again.



What an utter embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/i8uiGz1rR7 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 11, 2026

The trolling continued on Threads. One person jokingly posted, “I always blink for 45 seconds at a time when I’m asleep.” Someone else quipped, “I had an 8-hour blink last night.”

Other users were dumbfounded that the White House pursued a gaslighting approach to explaining Trump looking sleepy when there was clear evidence that the commander-in-chief, who turns 80 in June, was snoozing.

“I can’t believe this is really what they’re going with lmao,” a stunned Threads user expressed in reply to the Rapid Response staffers’ unconvincing clapback. A second individual exclaimed, “Wow. They’ll say anything.”

Throughout 2026, Trump has had trouble staying awake in front of cameras. In January, a press briefing at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, was marred by video of the president repeatedly closing his eyes while swaying slightly in place.

The month of May has already witnessed numerous incidents of Trump appearing ready to fall out from sleepiness or boredom. A press conference with Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler on May 4 featured a closed-eyed Trump standing beside her in the White House’s East Room.

On May 11, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz were present to see Trump fighting sleep in the middle of an Oval Office meeting.

If the White House plans to stick with the “blinking” explanation for future snapshots of Trump struggling to stay alert while conducting official presidential duties, the former “The Apprentice” reality show star should expect more wisecracks and condemnation.