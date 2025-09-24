‘This Is Hilarious’: Gavin Newsom’s Savage Edit of Trump’s Speech Sends MAGA Into Meltdown, and When Fans Realized What It Said, the Internet Exploded

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his social media team are not letting up on their campaign to troll Donald Trump out of the White House. In fact, they are finding more ways to mock the president.

Case in point, an edited recap video of the commander in chief during the United Nations General Assembly meeting on Sept. 23 has thousands more people making fun of the businessman’s eyebrow-raising speech.

Gavin Newsom leaves MAGA fuming by mocking Donald Trump blunders during United Nations General Assembly meeting on Sept. 23. (Photos by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)



As Trump stood before world leaders, he rambled about a broken teleprompter, wind turbines (windmills that produce electricity), his “best-selling” hat, and Newsom — only his remarks were snipped in a manner that made him the laughingstock of X users.

The governor’s team further taunted their Republican adversary with the “real words” that should have been displayed along with his speech on the teleprompter: “GET OFF THE STAGE.”

At one point in the 24-second video, Trump was edited to show him wearing a red “NEWSOM WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING” hat. His MAGA base was enraged by the new level of trolling.

One Trump supporter told Newsom that the president stood on “a stage you will never stand on…loser Joker!” Another detractor wrote, “You’re not Trump no matter how hard you try and jokes aren’t funny when not grounded in some truth.”

Newsom’s followers not only found the humor but also encouraged him to continue needling Trump with his own tactics. “I love this fighting fire with fire! Posting just as many crazed tweets as DJT! Perfect way to show how crazed it is,” read a third tweet.

DOZY DON WAS DEFEATED BY THE ESCALATOR, POOR GUY! THE ENTIRE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT THE LOW IQ “PRESIDENT.” NEXT STOP: THE BEST ROOM AT MEMORY MEADOWS RETIREMENT RESORT. TYLENOL INCLUDED. ENJOY YOUR STAY, DON! — GCN — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 24, 2025

A fourth reaction posed the question, “Why did he complain about the Teleprompter, he had the speech in front of him?” Getty Images revealed that he had a printed, large-font and partially all-caps version at the podium.

Trump critically claimed that he received a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter from the UN, though he did not “mind making this speech without a teleprompter.” UN representative Farhan Aziz Haq told Entertainment Weekly, “The White House, not the UN, was in charge of the teleprompter that was used.”

BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt pledges “accountability” for UN staffers she accuses of sabotaging Trump by messing with the escalator and teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/w9vFMWE0Yk — Trump Lie Tracker (@MAGALieTracker) September 24, 2025

As for the escalator that stopped after Trump and wife Melania stepped onto it, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has demanded it be investigated and that anyone involved in foul play be fired.