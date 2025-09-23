‘Who Barber Did He Piss Off?’: ‘CBS Mornings’ Host Nate Burleson’s Hair Disaster Has Social Media in Uproar

Morning news host Nate Burleson debuted a jaw-dropping new look that was definitely a blast from the past.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of CBS’s “The NFL Today” pregame programming on Sunday, Sept. 21, and along with retro highlights and game flashbacks, the former NFL player and broadcast journalist wore a bright yellow suit blazer paired with a ’70s-inspired patterned necktie.

Although the bold ensemble was a far cry from his usual polished style, it was Burleson’s hairstyle that truly sent football fans and social media into a frenzy.

“NFL Today” co-host Nate Burleson recently went all out to transform his appearance for the show’s 1970s-themed 50th anniversary show. (Photo: @nateburleson/Instagram)

Burleson revealed a Gumby-inspired, uneven box-style haircut, complete with dramatic mutton-chop sideburns that almost connected to a suddenly fuller goatee.

While fans were confident the fashion fumble was a playful nod to the show’s anniversary theme, they didn’t miss a chance to roast the host.

One video showcasing Burleson’s “one foot in, one foot out” hairstyle reached over 1,600 comments and more than 13,000 likes and counting.

“My man got like 3 styles in 1,” said one amused follower, while another added, “Damn I thought he looked fresh but I guess that’s just me.”

The banter continued on X, where full-body screenshots of Burleson’s throwback look quickly made the rounds.

"Who barber he piss off to leave him like this? Cause ain't no way," asked one inquisitive person.

“I need an arrest warrant for Nate Burleson’s barber right now,” declared another user.

A third added, “Call the FBI on his stylist too.”

While many insisted his yellow suit look was “criminally offensive” and speculated it must have been the result of a “lost bet,” one fan offered a more measured take.

“Nate has always taken chances with his looks, and he should be commended for not always playing it safe. However, this is a swing and a miss IMO. He needs to regroup and try something else next week.”

They did a throwback day in the pregame

After the buzz around his retro attire began to settle, Burleson shared an explanation on X:

“For those who were curious about my look today… The NFL Today is celebrating 50yrs of our iconic show by honoring style & vibes from the 70’s,” he wrote, then asked, “So, how did I do?”

The images he posted featured an outfit change from the banana-yellow blazer and patterned tie to a brown jacket over a powder-blue button-up. Both outfits included brown and blue plaid bell-bottom pants and white boots, completing the disco-era ensemble.

For those who were curious about my look today…



The NFL Today is celebrating 50yrs of our iconic show by honoring style & vibes from the 70's.



So, how did I do?

While Burleson’s look was the main topic of conversation, the entire “NFL Today” panel embraced the spirit of the ’70s. The broadcast even brought back legendary host Brent Musburger, who led the show from 1975 to 1990. He opened the special episode with his iconic line, “You are looking live.”

The production team also went all-in to pay homage to the era. JP LoMonaco, who oversees design, graphics, and production for CBS Sports, shared how his team prepared for the big event.