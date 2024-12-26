Ex-NFL Star Earl Thomas’ Wife Allegedly Stole His Millions to Buy Implants and Lavish Gifts After Holding Him at Gunpoint for Cheating with Two Women

The estranged wife of ex-Seattle Seahawks player Earl Thomas has officially been charged with stealing $2.7 million from the retired safety through a series of schemes.

Information from court documents obtained by TMZ Sports states that Nina Thomas filed for divorce in November 2020 and afterward allegedly began swindling money from her estranged husband in September 2021.

Authorities have charged Nina with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

The outlet added court documents detailed that Nina and her unnamed accomplice siphoned funds from the seven-time Pro Bowl safety and transferred the money into separate accounts under their names. Authorities claim Nina spent the stolen money on breast implants, a Hermes Birkin handbag, and other items.

The warrant for the mother of three was issued on Dec. 13, and she was taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 16. TMZ reports she has since been released after making bail.

Nina’s arrest is just another turn in the relationship of the former high school sweethearts, which has been marked with drama and legal issues over the last four years.

Their fallout began in April 2020 after she and her husband allegedly had a verbal altercation due to his drinking and he left the home with his brother, Seth.

According to TMZ, Nina tracked her husband to a local Airbnb rental in Austin, Texas, and found Thomas and his brother “naked in bed with other women.”

Documents state in an attempt to “scare” her husband, Nina, put Thomas’ own 9mm Baretta to his head, which had a live round in the chamber. She claimed she was unaware the gun was holding a live chamber, and Thomas confirmed “she got the gun from my house” during his apprehension.

Nina allegedly claimed the gun was not loaded and she only used it as a “scare tactic.“

When officers arrived at the scene of the incident, she was found with a knife, stating, ‘I caught my husband cheating, officers,” in footage obtained by TMZ. She explained that she found Edward with “two women upstairs.”

She told authorities she suspected he was up to no good, so she hacked his Snapchat and found his location.

Nina was arrested and had an emergency protective restraining order placed against her by Thomas, requiring her to stay away from her then-husband and any other woman he chose to date.

This incident led to Nina filing for divorce, ending their four-year marriage.

Although their marriage was ending, their toxicity did not.

In December 2021, Thomas was accused of menacing Nina in a drunken rage during the Christmas holiday. Nina claimed that Thomas chose to stay out all night and even sent a video of himself being intimate with another woman to her phone before returning to her parents’ home, where the family had gathered for Christmas, and being “irate” in front of their children. Nina was awarded a protective order.

In May 2022, Thomas was arrested on charges of violating the 2021 protective order after he allegedly threatened Nina and their kids via text message.

Thomas was directed to only communicate with Nina through a co-parenting phone application regarding their children. However, local outlets reported his wife said he refused to download the app, continued contacting her by phone, and would pop up in places he knew she frequented.

The outlet shared the former “Legion of Boom” member sent text messages allegedly telling his former wife he had two guns and then threatened her, stating, “Waiting on hand in foot id why I’ll kick your ass.”

The following day, she reported he sent a text saying, “I hope u in the car with him and the kids and yall drive off the road,” and then proceeded to threaten to “poison” their children.

Months after his May 2022 arrest stemming from alledgedly communicating threats, Thomas’ Orange County, Texas, mansion was destroyed in a fire after it was struck by lightning.

In 2023, the money began to get funny between the two when Nina’s boyfriend was arrested for allegedly stealing the NFL star’s identity in an alleged $1.9 million scam.

New Orleans police claimed that for over a year, Kevin J. Thompson, 34, utilized a fake ID with Thomas’ name to move large sums of Thomas’ money into multiple accounts, make large cash withdrawals, and cash Thomas’ NFL checks. Thompson also transferred car ownership for several vehicles from Thomas’ name to his.

Authorities have not confirmed if Thomas’ case against Nina and his one against her former boyfriend is connected.