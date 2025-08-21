‘He Looks Awful!’: Disgraced ‘Today’ Show Anchor Matt Lauer Stuns With Unrecognizable New Look

Matt Lauer has been out of the public eye for almost a decade now, but when photographer Elder Ordonez captured him during a recent dinner outing in Sag Harbor, New York, and shared the image on Instagram, social media couldn’t help but take notice.

The former “Today” show co-anchor, who once commanded morning television with his polished presence and trustworthy demeanor, appeared dramatically different from the clean-cut professional viewers remembered from his 21-year tenure on one of television’s most prominent platforms.

Matt Lauer’s dramatic physical transformation since leaving the Today show has left social media users shocked and barely able to recognize the former anchor. (Photo: Richard Drew, AP File)

The photograph, posted on Wednesday, Aug. 20, showed a 67-year-old Lauer looking “calm and relaxed” according to Ordonez’s caption, but it was his transformed appearance that sent shockwaves through social media. The man who had built his career on maintaining an impeccable image now looked worlds away from the meticulously groomed television personality America once knew and trusted.

Ann Curry Speaks Out on Matt Lauer: ‘I Am Not Surprised by the Allegations’

Rocking a bald head-style, he wore a black and white, oddly patterned shirt, with white skinny jeans. He finished the look with all white sneakers and ankle socks.

Ordonez’s followers were quick to express their surprise at Lauer’s changed appearance.

“Omg. Would never recognize him,” one person wrote, capturing the sentiment of many who viewed the photograph.

Another observer noted bluntly, “He looks awful! So aged!”

The reactions continued to pour in, with one particularly colorful comment stating, “He looks like he belongs on an old, discarded deck of cards.”

A fourth commenter reflected on the passage of time itself, writing, “And, looking very old. Time has not been kind to Matt Lauer.”

During his broadcasting heyday, Lauer was the epitome of television professionalism.

His signature look was carefully curated and consistently maintained throughout his decades on air. He favored crisp white or light blue dress shirts that were always perfectly pressed and fitted. His suits were invariably tailored to perfection, typically in conservative shades like navy, charcoal, or gray that projected authority and trustworthiness. The silk ties he selected were understated yet sophisticated, featuring subtle patterns such as stripes, dots, or geometric designs that complemented rather than competed with his overall aesthetic.

Perhaps most notably, toward the end of time on air, Lauer’s salt-and-pepper hair was always immaculately groomed. Even as he aged gracefully on television, his hair remained trimmed short and styled with precision that spoke to his attention to detail. This wasn’t just vanity — it was part of his professional brand.

Every morning, before his fall, millions of Americans invited him into their homes, and his polished appearance was integral to the trust and reliability he projected as a news anchor.

The contrast between that carefully maintained television persona and the man captured in Ordonez’s recent photograph is striking.

This dramatic shift in his presentation reflects a man who has stepped away entirely from the spotlight that once demanded such careful attention to image. The Lauer seen in Sag Harbor appears to have embraced a more casual, perhaps more authentic version of himself— one that doesn’t require the daily grooming rituals and wardrobe considerations that defined his television career.

Today, sources, according to People, reveal that Lauer lives a quieter life, maintaining relationships with his three children and girlfriend Shamin Abas, whom he began dating in 2019. He sold his Hamptons home last year, choosing to spend more time at his New Zealand farm property, where he finds peace.

Recently, former CNN anchor Don Lemon suggested during a podcast interview that the public might welcome Lauer’s return to television, noting that when they’re out together, “everybody loves Matt and everybody flocks to Matt.”

However, whether Lauer has any interest in returning to the spotlight — and the grooming standards it would require — remains to be seen.