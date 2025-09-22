‘Donnie Wants His Own Hunger Games’: Gavin Newsom’s Base Pounces on Trump as White House Rolls Out New Money-Grab Mock-Up, and the Punchline Hits a New High

Governor Gavin Newsom has seemingly been on a comedy tour at Donald Trump‘s expense, and the hits just keep getting funnier. What began as casual trolling has snowballed into a relentless stream of punch lines, with each dig landing harder than the last.

Newsom’s most recent jab? Mocking Trump’s reported plans to host an Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the commander in chief’s official residence in Washington, D.C.

The White House’s official X account dropped mock-ups of what a UFC brawl on the South Lawn might look like, complete with the promotion’s signature octagon cage planted in the grass and rows of spectators packed in around it.

Supporters of Gov. Gavin Newsom mock Trump’s plans to host UFC fight at the White House on the South Lawn. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump plans to have an octagon cage placed on the White House lawn for the event. As the pictures spread across the internet, social media users began slamming Trump for various reasons.

‘LMAO’: The Rose Garden Disaster Barely Settled Before Donald Trump Gave Gavin Newsom a Gift-Wrapped Joke That Sparked His Best Clap Back Yet

“NEXT YEAR IS AMERICA’S 250th BIRTHDAY. COUNTLESS PATRIOTS HAVE PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE FOR OUR FREEDOM. BUT INSTEAD OF HONORING THEM, DOLLAR DONNY WILL BE MAKING $$$ FOR HIS UFC BOY. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU ELECT A SHOE SALESMAN. TRUMP IS FOR PROFIT, NOT FOR AMERICA. (SAD!),” read a post from a Newsom parody account.

“We would’ve been better off with Al Bundy,” said one person, referring to Ed O’Neill’s character Al Bundy from the TV sitcom “Married… with Children.” Bundy worked as a shoe salesman at the fictional shoe store in the mall.

“That’s an insult to shoe salesmen,” said another individual. “Trump is beneath them he’s the lowest of the low, a snake oil scammer.”

Even some of the Republican politician’s self-described supporters questioned the need for an MMA event at the White House. One person noted, “I love my President, but this seems a little bit like idiocracy.”

“Donnie wants his own Hunger Games,” read another sarcastic tweet, referring to the popular dystopian-themed “The Hunger Games” young adult novel series and motion picture franchise.

SEE YOU ON THE SOUTH LAWN @UFC pic.twitter.com/02HoAdxc9e — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 20, 2025

A more angered X user added, “It’s disgusting, what he’s doing to the people’s house!”

Trump has confirmed that the UFC-White House crossover is expected to take place next year on the Fourth of July to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United States.

Yet, Newsom seems in disbelief about Trump’s ability to make this happen and has even held Trump accountable for lying to the public about future plans, such as lowering grocery prices.

In another attempt to mock Trump, the Cali. governor shared an AI image of himself bouncing an orange baby with Trump’s head inside a cage. The end of the video shows Newsom setting baby Trump down on a gold mat inside the cage before the doors lock.

UFC CEO Dana White has been closely aligned with Trump. White, 56, met with the MAGA leader in Washington in late August.

White announced in an Instagram Live video filmed in an airplane on Aug. 28, “The White House fight is on. I will have more details in the next couple of weeks. But we got it done today.”

According to a Wall Street Journal report published on Sept. 5, the president’s daughter and former White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, was also involved in planning the upcoming UFC fights.

Trump floated the idea of UFC coming to DC in July. He told a crowd in Iowa, “We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. We’re going to build a little — we’re not, Dana’s going to do it. Dana’s great. One of a kind.”

🚨 Dana White says the UFC White House event is officially on 👀



"White House fight is ON. I will have more details on that in the next couple weeks. We got it done today."



🎥 @danawhite pic.twitter.com/EaBpWgASu0 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 29, 2025

Trump has been seen at several UFC events throughout year. In April, he had a high-profile appearance at UFC 314 in his second home state of Florida. The New York-raised billionaire then sat cage-side with White at UFC 316 in New Jersey in June.

On both occasions, Trump received loud standing ovations from the UFC crowds in Miami’s Kaseya Center and Newark’s Prudential Center despite being a polarizing figure to the general American public.