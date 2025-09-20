‘Deserves Better’: Catholic School Forced to Apologize Months After Expelling Black Boy Who Was Called the N-Word and Having Police Remove His Parents

A Catholic school that expelled a Black boy who was reportedly called a racial slur by his classmate issued an apology to the boy’s parents after the former principal called 911 to remove the couple from the property during a meeting about the incident.

Karis Stoudamire-Phillips and Mike Phillips wrote an update on a Change.org petition about how they and The Madeleine School in Portland, Oregon, resolved an ongoing conflict that started earlier this year.

Karis Stoudamire-Phillips and her husband Mike Phillips have made amends with catholic school. (Credit: KGW Video Screengrab)

“When we shared our story publicly, we asked the school for three things: an apology, acknowledgement of their wrongdoing, and accountability for how to make sure this would not happen again,” the update reads.

“We accept The Madeleine School’s apology,” it continued. “We appreciate the acknowledgement that our family has suffered immense pain as a result of racist and unfair behaviors … The community deserves better. We agree that it is time to move forward. All matters between us and the School have now been resolved.”

In March, the couple’s 10-year-old son reported that his classmate called him the N-word.

The parents stated that when they met with the school’s former principal, Tresa Rast, to discuss the incident, the meeting devolved quickly and ended when Rast called the police to remove them from the property.

“We all know in American history what it is when police are called on unarmed Black men, and I’m appalled that she can just think that she can wield that power and put me in a position where you don’t know what can happen,” Phillips told KGW earlier this year.

No arrests were made, but days after the Phillips met with Rast, school officials expelled their son and told the parents they would have to enroll him elsewhere, causing an uproar among the school community.

The Phillips went public over the summer about the incident and garnered the support of dozens of Madeleine School parents who threatened to withdraw their children if the school did not re-enroll the boy and amend its policies. Their story also drew national attention.

Rast was fired from her job earlier this year. In response to her termination, she said she felt “deeply betrayed by her priest and the archdiocese.” She said she called the police to make sure other students and staff members remained safe.

Rast later shared that she wanted to make amends with the Phillips, but was blocked from doing so by officials at the Archdiocese of Portland, according to The Oregonian.

The confidential agreement the Phillips made with the school demanded a public apology, acknowledgement of wrongdoing, and reformative actions to ensure that students of color at Madeleine or any other Catholic school are not treated the way their son was treated, KOIN reported.

Earlier this year, the family also demanded an investigation into the racial slur incident, which came back inconclusive.

Stoudamire-Phillips confirmed that her family received a financial settlement of an undisclosed amount and a commitment from the school that it would overhaul its disciplinary policies and procedures.

“There’s a long road towards redemption that comes with making sure that proper practices are being put in place for change to be implemented,” Phillips said. “It’s not going to be overnight, but this is a great start.”

The Phillips said their son is now enrolled at a different Christian school. They’re still awaiting an apology from the Archdiocese of Portland.

The Madeleine School’s apology statement stated that school administrators are committed to “maintaining an educational environment free from the scourge of racism.” The statement was signed by Father Bonaventure Rummell, the pastor of St. Mary Madeleine Church, who oversees the 250-student school.

“Father Rummell recognizes the profound impact of racism and regrets any pain that the Stoudamire-Phillips family suffered,” the statement reads. “Racism, in any form, is not acceptable at The Madeleine.”

In their update on Change.org, the Phillips’ thanked the community for its support as they worked to hold the school accountable.

“Our family’s journey toward healing continues, lifted up and propelled by our faith in God, the ultimate healer and the continued support of our community. Together, we have turned this painful experience into an opportunity for growth and change. We sincerely thank you all.”