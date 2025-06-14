‘He Looks More Like Arnold Than His Other Kids’: Fans Blast Arnold Schwarzenegger After Son with Former Nanny Is Filmed Alone with the Actor — But Not Included in Group Shots with His Half-Siblings

Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger showed up at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles for the season premiere of his Netflix series “FUBAR.”

Schwarzenegger, 77, made the occasion a family affair by walking the red carpet with his five adult children. However, one son appeared to be isolated from his half-siblings.

Action film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger bonds with his son, Joseph Baena, who was conceived during an extramarital affair with his former family housekeeper. (Photo credit: @joebaena/Instagram)

The Austrian-American actor was surrounded by sons Christopher, 27, and Patrick, 31, as well as daughters Christina, 33, and Katherine, 35, in several photographs from the event.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” cast member Chris Pratt, who is married to Katherine, joined the Schwarzenegger clan for pictures. The 45-year-old Minnesota native posed with just Arnold as well.

Arnold shares Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver. He has a fifth child, Joseph Baena, by their former housekeeper Mildred “Patty” Baena.

Shriver married Schwarzenegger in 1986. Joseph was born in 1997, but his parentage remained a public secret until 2011. Shriver filed for divorce later that year. They finalized the separation in 2021.

Joseph, 27, was also in attendance for the “FUBAR” premiere. While Maria’s kids stood together in front of the step-and-repeat backdrop, Patty’s son was photographed separately.

“To be fair, it is a big ask to warm up to the half-sibling from an affair that shattered their family unit. It is out of respect Baena stood off to the side, good kid. There was no drama at the event, a success in my eyes,” one person wrote in the Daily Mail’s comments section.

Another commenter wrote, “I wish that those children could accept Joseph and include him. Joseph has not done anything wrong. But they probably don’t want to aggravate their mother. I’m glad that Arnold has embraced Joseph.”

“Arnold needs to put his foot down with his other children. They’re adults. They need to grow up. Joseph hasn’t done anything for them to treat him this way. It’s disgusting and really shows you how Maria has raised them. Brats,” someone suggested.

People also focused on Joseph’s striking resemblance to his dad. For instance, one person expressed, “Joseph looks more like him, more so, than all his other kids!” Likewise, another comment read, “Joseph looks more like Arnie than Arnie does. Conan vibes.”

Happy birthday Joseph! I am so proud of you and I love you! You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting. I know this will be another fantastic year. pic.twitter.com/1tgzkaWL3o — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 2, 2021

In addition to looking similar to the “Conan the Barbarian” star, Joseph followed in Arnold’s footsteps by becoming a bodybuilder and an actor. The father-son duo has displayed their bond on social media.

Arnold has publicly acknowledged Joseph as an important part of his life. The ex-governor of California also took accountability for cheating on Maria during their marriage, which resulted in the birth of a nonmarital child.

“It was wrong what I did. But I don’t want to make Joseph feel that he is not welcomed in this world — because he is very much welcomed in this world,” Arnold said in his self-titled Netflix docuseries. “I love him and he has turned out to be an extraordinary young man.”

Joseph addressed being raised by the seven-time Mr. Olympia champion during a sitdown for “Unwaxed Podcast” in 2022. The show is hosted by fellow nepo babies Sophia and Sistine Stallone, the daughters of action movie icon Sylvester Stallone and former model Jennifer Flavin.

“I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad, it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” Joseph admitted to the Stallone sisters.

As a fitness model, Joseph has appeared on the cover “Men’s Health” magazine in 2022. The same year saw the 2019 Pepperdine University graduate compete on the 31st season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Arnold’s oldest son, Patrick, experienced a breakout year in his acting career in 2025. His portrayal of the Saxon Ratliff character in season three of HBO’s “The White Lotus” drama garnered a lot of attention from TV watchers and critics.

Meanwhile, Arnold continues to add more roles to his lengthy filmography. The next eight installments of the “FUBAR” action comedy debuted on Netflix on June 12. The Primetime Emmy Award winner plays veteran CIA operative Luke Brunner in his first-ever television role. He serves as an executive producer for the program, too.