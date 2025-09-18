‘That Went Crazy’: Outrage Erupts Over Alabama Billboard with Two Black Clowns.Then the Mystery Sponsor Steps Forward

A billboard in an Alabama city with the words, “It’s time to get the clowns out,” sprawled above an image of two Black clowns triggered outrage and speculation that it might have been a politically and racially charged message aimed at the town’s Black residents.

But that might not be the case.

The billboard in the Gulf Coast city of Mobile didn’t feature a sponsor or any messaging pointing to a specific campaign, so it was a mystery to many residents and drivers who saw it.

A poster that was erected in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/WKRG)

“I don’t know what it really means,” one Black resident told WPMI. “I would say it’s something bad. It doesn’t look like something would be good about it.”

“I’d like to see it taken down,” another man told WKRG. “Don’t nobody know what it is or who put it up.”

“‘It’s time to get the clowns out,'” one man parroted. “So who the f*** the clowns is?”

“I know one thing, I don’t like it,” one woman remarked.

“I’m not sure what leads me to believe that it might be something that’s talking about racial things. It’s because I see the hat and I see the clown on there,” a Black history teacher said, adding, “I think it’s political, but also I have to go ahead and see who actually put the ad up, I’d have to see who actually rented the billboard and what’s their permanence behind it.”

Turns out, the billboard was sponsored by a Black comedian named Michael Lewis, according to an event promoter at the Crescent Theater in downtown Mobile.

“So, the guy who owns Bumblebee Billboard, who put up that billboard, is Michael Lewis. Square Tight Mike is what we call him, and he’s hilarious!” promoter Zeke Buckhaults said. “He’s an improv guy. Like he can just go off the top of his head forever. He’s been a working comedian for years.”

Lewis’ Facebook page features screenshots of other billboard messages, including ones posted by his company.

Lewis told WPMI that the billboard is a teaser for his comedy show scheduled in October.

“Well, you really don’t say much about it, you just put up,” he said. “It could be words, you know, it could just be something that make people think and be like, hey, what’s that about? And then, you know, normally you come back with it and say something else, or you leave it as it is.”

Lewis said people saw the clowns and just jumped to their own conclusions.

“Hopefully going into the future, people won’t just assume and take whatever somebody says, and they’ll investigate for themselves and trust the process,” Lewis said. “And show up! And wait for the billboard cause it’s time to get the clowns out there.”

