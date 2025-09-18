‘Perfect Timing’: Trump Left Red-Faced as Britain’s Horse Made a Scene the Moment It Passed Him, Fans Say the Message Was Impossible to Miss

Even during his second state visit to the UK, President Donald Trump is being upstaged online by a four-legged animal.

Trump, 79, and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, flew to the U.K. to meet with members of the royal family on September 17. At historic Windsor Castle, the Trumps joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a royal parade complete with military bands and horseback riders, but all anyone could talk about online was one horse’s perfectly timed moment.

British royalty King Charles III and Queen Camilla welcome American President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to the United Kingdom. (Photo: theroyalfamily/Instagram)

Cameras captured the exact moment one of the horses defecated right in front of the American guests and the British monarchs as the cavalry marched past them, inspiring ridicule directed at Trump.

“The Daily Show” host Desi Lydic joked about the horse incident on Wednesday’s episode of the late-night satirical comedy program.

“One horse gave Trump a special salute of his own,” Lydic mockingly stated as the live studio audience burst out into loud cheers and an extended applause.

A clip of Trump receiving an unexpected present at Windsor Castle became a topic on social media as well. One Threads user shared the footage with a caption that read, “We are all this horse. Bravo, Britain.”

A second person replied, “The horses understand the assignment!” while another exclaimed “Even the Royal horses hate him!!”

Another Trump critic joked, “OMG!! Perfect timing!! Please give this horse an entire bunch of carrots and a half pail of molasses-covered oats!!”

A fifth person said, “Even the horse had a special salute for trump…road apples.”

Trump’s overseas trip made headlines for reasons beyond his official agenda — most notably, the way the former “Apprentice” star greeted the Princess of Wales upon arriving at the royal residence in Berkshire.

After shaking hands with Princess Catherine and her husband, Prince William, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Trump complimented the princess by saying, “You’re beautiful, so beautiful,” which people online viewed as “disgusting” and “cringe.”

Trump tells Kate 'you're beautiful' after landing at Windsor estate. pic.twitter.com/Sem6J17pLc — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) September 17, 2025

While the official reason for Trump’s visit was all about diplomacy and royal meetings, it seems the internet had its own agenda, focusing on perfectly timed moments, unexpected gestures, and the surprising stars that stole the spotlight.

The royals received the Trumps with pageantry and praise, but local citizens in England have been protesting the polarizing political figure across the country. Trump and Melania will remain in the United Kingdom through Sept. 18.