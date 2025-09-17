‘WTF Is Wrong with Her Mouth?’: Demi Lovato’s Wardrobe Malfunction Takes Back Seat as Fans Zoom In on Something Else In New Photos of the Singer 

Former Disney star Demi Lovato stepped out for a wild night in New York City, but what started as a conversation about a wardrobe situation quickly shifted to something far more concerning for observant fans.

The actress and entertainer hosted a Fashion Week after-party with Paper Magazine at The Standard, where she debuted her new song, “Frequency,” on Monday, Sept. 15. But it was Lovato’s daring ensemble and nearly see-through undergarments that took all the attention.

Demi Lovato’s wardrobe malfunction at a NYC party was overshadowed by fan concerns about her facial appearance. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

She sported an olive-green bra barely contained beneath a blue denim leotard and a green skirt hung dangerously low on her hips, creating moments throughout the evening where it appeared the garment might slip off entirely.

While Lovato’s revealing outfit initially grabbed headlines, photographers captured something in the images that had fans looking beyond the clothing choices.

Under the bright camera flashes and party lighting, her facial features became the unexpected focal point of discussion across social media platforms.

Sharp-eyed Daily Mail readers noticed significant changes in her appearance, particularly around her mouth area, which appeared noticeably different from previous public appearances.

“Wtf is wrong with her mouth?” one concerned fan commented, echoing a sentiment that would dominate online conversations about the evening’s photos.

Another said, “What the heck has she done to her face. Her mouth is constantly ajar in these photos.”

The images revealed what appeared to be an altered facial structure, with many noting that her mouth seemed constantly positioned unusually. Whether due to lighting, angles, or other factors, the photos sparked immediate speculation about potential cosmetic procedures.

Others didn’t hesitate to weigh in, with one asking, “Why is she showing her bra? What is wrong with these people?” while another wrote, “Child star now looking very rough.”

The commentary extended beyond simple observations, with some fans expressing confusion about the dramatic changes in her appearance.

“Wasn’t she They/Them and now she’s flashing her assets and thick of filler?” another user questioned, highlighting the intersection of personal identity choices and physical transformation that has characterized recent discussions about the artist.

DEMI LOVATO IS AT PAPER MAGAZINE NYC PARTY pic.twitter.com/ITCWzI6fIP — ‏ً (@eitherwaydemi) September 16, 2025

These concerns come at a time when Lovato has been increasingly open about her beauty routine and cosmetic treatments.

According to People, in 2024, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer recently became a spokesperson for Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injection designed to improve frown lines, marking a significant shift toward transparency about aesthetic procedures. In interviews, she has discussed incorporating these treatments into her routine every three months, emphasizing that the goal is looking like herself while feeling confident.

The entertainment industry has seen growing acceptance of cosmetic procedures, with many celebrities choosing to openly discuss their experiences with various treatments.

However, the dramatic nature of apparent changes in Lovato’s appearance has raised questions about the extent of these interventions and their potential effects on facial mobility and natural expression.

Speculation about cosmetic surgery has followed the “Skyscraper” artist for months, with entertainment blogs and social media accounts frequently analyzing her changing appearance. The progression from subtle enhancements to more noticeable alterations has become a topic of ongoing discussion among fans and critics alike, particularly as the changes appear to affect basic facial functions like mouth positioning and expression.

Throughout her career, Lovato has maintained a reputation for authenticity and transparency, particularly regarding mental health and personal struggles. This openness has made the current speculation about her appearance particularly jarring for longtime supporters who have appreciated her candidness about life challenges.

The New York Fashion Week after-party was meant to celebrate her upcoming album “It’s Not That Deep,” which will be released on Oct. 24.