‘No One Concerned Her Ribs Are Showing?’: Demi Lovato’s Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photos Have Fans Zooming In on for Lean Figure for All the Wrong Reasons

“Sorry Not Sorry” singer Demi Lovato is chasing the heat this fall and bringing it to Instagram.

The award-winning vocalist recently uploaded a series of bathing suit pics from a girls trip overseas on Instagram. The harmless post has social media users spiraling after zooming in on her semi-black bikinis and comparing her body to her curvier looks in past photos.

Demi Lovato flexes her lean figure while on vacation in new bikini photos. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The singer, 33, posed in bikinis in eight images of a 12-photo drop on Monday, Nov. 24. Each post was scenic and included sizzling photos of apparent smaller frame. and even posted a lone shot of her legs, but it was a single close-up that triggered the loudest reaction.

Lovato’s body appeared very lean in most of the pictures. She took a mirror selfie wearing a black two-piece, which she also wore to a beach day with two female friends. In other images, she was seen wearing a black and white two-piece while lounging on a yacht. Instead of zooming in on her toned figure, some observers decided what they saw was a sunken abdomen and protruding ribs.

One person who noticed it wrote, “Why is no one concerned her ribs are showing again? Seeing bones isn’t a sign of a healthy body.”

Another person with a concerned tone typed, “The ribs photo makes me worried. I hope she’s not intentionally doing it.”

Someone else had a pleading request for Lovato, suggesting, “Babes, your belly button is filtered out… I miss your sexy curvy body BRING IT BACK.”

A fourth person insinuated that the former Disney star had been using Ozempic to get small. “Ozempic just made them all like lollipops..she was perfect before,” they said.

Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications are injectables that are typically used to treat individuals with Type 2 diabetes. But many celebrities and general people have been using it to lose weight. It works for some, but others may have side effects.

Lovato has neither confirmed or denied using medications to help slim down. But feeling confident in her body was previously a struggle for the “Camp Rock” actress.

“BODY COFFEE CAUSE TEA AIN’T STRONG ENOUGH,” replied one fan to a video of her dancing on the yacht and singing.

When she was 9 years old, she began binge eating and started purging at age 12.

She struggled with substance abuse to deal with the pressures of being famous, but checked herself into rehab at age 18, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and bulimia. She had ongoing challenges with the eating disorder, but in 2024 Lovato shared a positive update about her recovery journey.

Demi Lovato says it's "harmful" to comment on other people's weight loss.https://t.co/9aSjlDAaUq pic.twitter.com/1OZuNsSMa9 — Capital Buzz (@capital_buzzz) May 24, 2021

In August, Lovato sat with “You” actor Penn Badgely on an episode of “Podcrushed” and said, “I have a treatment team that I work with that helps me stay in recovery, and I’ve been in recovery from bulimia for five, going on six, years now,” she said.

“I’m trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity ’cause body positivity feels like, ‘I can’t even reach that yet,'” she added.

The “Skyscraper” singer admitted that she has a nutritionist as well as a therapist who specializes in eating disorders to better assist with her recovery. She shared a separate Instagram post in 2021, revealing that she accidentally lost weight after she stopped counting calories and overexercising. She explained that she no longer follows a diet culture, nor does she binge or purge.

bless demi lovato’s weight gain—we love our healthy, naturally thick womans. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/mJEbRve8RK — 🍃willow sage🍃 (@willow__sage) January 8, 2019

As for her body, Lovato appears to be navigating her own version of self-acceptance, something fans note she’s been working toward for years — and no matter what size she is, many say they still love her for it.