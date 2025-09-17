‘She Looks…Like Lewinsky’: Charlie Sheen Claims Bill Clinton Tried to Hit on His Girl in the ’80s, Why Fans Say It Changes How They See the Scandal

Actor Charlie Sheen is promoting his new autobiography, “The Book of Sheen,” and the “Wall Street” star claimed in the book that former President Bill Clinton took an opportunity to shoot his shot at Sheen’s then-girlfriend, Dolly Fox.

It was years before the Monica Lewinsky cheating scandal that resulted in an unfortunate stain on an unlaundered blue dress and Clinton’s impeachment back in 1998. The president was impeached after his affair with the intern came to light, and he was accused of committing perjury when he lied about the dalliances in a deposition. He was also charged with obstruction of justice and abuse of office. Clinton was later acquitted, but not before the cheating scandal dominated headlines and became juicy news for late-night comedians far and wide.

Charlie Sheen is now proffering alleged secrets he knows about Bill Clinton from years before the Monica Lewinsky cheating scandal. (Photos: @charliesheen/Instagram, Wikipedia, @monica_lewinsky/Instagram)



Clinton had a history of accusations of cheating and womanizing, and he was sued by a former Arkansas government employee, Paula Jones, for sexual harassment. Sheen told People that before the Clinton cheating scandal, the wayward husband of former Sen. Hillary Clinton had also tried to hit on his girlfriend.

In 1987, the “Platoon” star was in Arkansas to film “Three for the Road.” Clinton was the governor of the state at the time, and he invited actor Alan Ruck and Sheen for a photo op at his house. Dolly also tagged along.

“I was answering a reporter’s question when Ruck overheard Clinton whisper to one of his aides, ‘Find out what you can about the brunette,'” he recalled. “The brunette was Dolly, and to this day Alan swears it was an exact quote.”

The 60-year-old added that he felt bad for his then-girlfriend being objectified by Clinton, but was also felt “pride.”

“I felt bad for Dolly to be objectified and skeeved out like that,” he continued. “But still had to take some pride in ‘Bubba’ fancying my gal. Alan gave Dolly the rundown in the bar later on that same night. To her credit, she laughed and was actually flattered.”

According to The New York Post, Sheen wrote that Clinton gave him a “tacky” gift during the visit.

“It was pretty surreal as Governor Clinton gave me a pair of red-and-white Razorback shoes,” wrote the actor. “intentionally tacky and modeled after the mascot of Arkansas’ sports teams.”

Sheen also wrote in his memoir that he was in rehab when the scandal broke, and he shared the story with other patients, but they didn’t believe him.

“I was still pretty faded on detox meds and no one believed me. I literally said out loud to the group huddled around the TV, ‘It’s Kool, I’ll put it in a book one day and you can all go f**k yourselves,'” he wrote. “And here we are.”

In his book, Sheen noted the infamous blue dress.

“Clearly the behavior that transformed an intern a few years later into a household name had been in play long before her blue dress became famous,” he added. “It was quite the moment in time to be ringside for that slice of creepy history.”

“The Book of Sheen” is currently available for purchase.