‘The Con Never Stops With That Man’: Donald Trump’s ‘Special Gift’ to Charlie Sheen Exposed in Resurfaced Clip After Jeweler Took a Closer Look at the Engraving

In an old clip resurfaced on Instagram on July 14 of actor Charlie Sheen revealed how Donald Trump’s cufflinks ended up in his possession, only to find out later they weren’t the real deal.

The actor sat with Graham Norton on his self-titled talk show in 2016, recounting a moment from five years earlier when Trump bestowed the cufflinks on him.

“I was at a dinner with my ex-wife Brooke and her family and about halfway through I noticed Donald um staring at my watch,” said Sheen.

He claimed Trump then apologized for not being able to make it to his wedding with his now ex-wife Brooke Mueller. The apology proved to be unnecessary since, according to Sheen, Trump was never invited.

“So he says, ‘But you know I want to give you an early wedding gift as a gesture from me and Melania [Trump],'” said Sheen.

He described Donald’s wife, the first lady, as “very sweet and very pretty” but notes she didn’t say a word during this exchange between him and her husband.

According to Sheen, Trump goes on to say, “’These are platinum diamond Harry Winston’ and he pulls off his cufflinks and he gives them to me. And so I’m like ‘Oh gosh, Mr. Trump, you really shouldn’t do this.’ He goes ‘No, no. It’s the least I can do and you know have a great marriage’ and all that.”

Sheen and his ex-wife finalized their divorce in 2011 after tying the knot in 2008 but their marriage was marred by allegations and accusations including Mueller’s battle with drug addiction, a struggle that Sheen also dealt with before Mueller.

On Christmas Day, Mueller accused Sheen of abuse, for which he received multiple charges including felony menacing, third-degree assault and criminal mischief. From their marriage, they welcomed their 17-year-old twin sons Bob and Max Sheen.

Six months after receiving the cufflinks from Trump, Sheen told Norton that he had a jeweler come and appraise some items for him. On her way out, he remembered that he had Trump’s cufflinks and was “curious” about their worth.

“She took the loop, spent about four seconds and kind of recoiled from it, much like people do from Trump. And so she says, ‘In their finest moment this is cheap pewters and bad zirconias.”

Pewters are alloys which are a mixture of chemicals. They can be used to make inexpensive jewelry. Zirconias are stones that only visually resemble natural diamonds but aren’t of the same worth.

Sheen added, “What does this really say about the man you know that he said here’s like a great wedding gift and it’s just a bag of dog sh-t.”

As the audience erupted in laughter, Sheen took another jab at Trump, “Is that the laughter I can hear coming from across the pond at our country about this charlatan.”

Norton chimed in with a neutral response, and said, “it’s scary times all over the place.”

But Sheen, who clearly is not a supporter of Trump said, “I have faith that good and decent people will make the right choice and the circus will leave town before it contaminates the oval office.”

Comedian DL Hughley reposted the clip to his Instagram with the caption, “DIRTY!!! #TeamDL.”

One of his fans chimed in, “The con never stops with that man. I believe this 100%.”

Another wrote, “He took “Fake it till you make” to a whole different level!”

Over the years, some celebrities have admitted to rocking fake jewelry for various reasons. Some may do it to keep up their luxurious appearance without blowing their money. Others do it for safety reasons.

While Trump himself has never explained why he walks around with cheap cufflinks, other people have come out to reveal they too were gifted the same item from him.

He also gave his mentor and the late famed lawyer Roy Cohn the inauthentic jewelry It wasn’t discovered that they weren’t real until Cohn’s partner Peter Fraser got them appraised after inheriting them.

Someone else came forward after Trump pretended to take down Vince McMahon in 2007 at a wrestling match. He claimed he lost one of his $50,000 “Trump Stamped” cufflinks but a source told The Post that the cufflinks weren’t even worth $100.