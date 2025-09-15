‘Can’t Be That Bad If She is Taking Pictures’: Cameraman Shamelessly Zooms In on Sofia Vergara’s Backside While She’s In Distress, Leaving Fans Furious 

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara had to skip out on the 77th Emmy Awards but she had a very good reason.

The actress was slated to present the award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, but when she pulled out last minute, “Hunting Wives” stars Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow had to step in.

Vergara later shared a video explaining her absence, but rather than zeroing in on her unexpected health issues, fans were fixated on something entirely different.

Sofía Vergara’s new video of her injury has fans zooming in on something entirely different. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage)

Her derriere. In her Sept. 14 post, Vergara simply shared that she was battling with an eye allergy and, from the looks of it, she was having some uncomfortable aftereffects.

She wrote in the caption, “Didn’t make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergy right before getting in the car!”

‘Do We Really Want to See a 50+ Year Old …’: Sofía Vergara’s Birthday Suit Thirst Trap Has Fans Saying ‘Still One of the Baddest Ever’ as Critics Zoom In

Attached to her post was a three-image post recapping her experience at the hospital. The first image was a close-up of Vergara looking directly into the lens with both eyes. Her right one looked perfectly normal, while the left was watery, red and puffy.

The next slide showed a clip of Vergara laying across a medical bed in a clinic with her arms folded. A female friend filming Vergara laughed and asked the “Four Brothers” star if she was okay. Vergara simply pretended to cry and looked back at the camera while smiling.

In the third slide, she can be seen with her face placed in front of a faucet allowing the water to run through her eye. The person filming panned the camera from her head down the rest of her body, putting extra focus on her backside.

The person zoomed in and out on her denim-covered derrière, which had part of Vergara’s turquoise underwear peeking out of them. The clip ended with the “Madea Goes To Jail” star backing away from the water and planting her face in a white towel.

Her post further fueled speculation behind the cause of her eye allergy as some thought it was pink eye, while others believed it might have been her makeup. Some even suggested she was experiencing the after effects of botox, which Vergara has admitted to getting around her eyes back in 2024 in an interview with Allure.

But some fans brushed past her condition altogether, choosing instead to zero in on what the clip of her lower half.

On ExtraTV’s repost of Vergara’s pictures, one person said, “Now who zoomed in on Ms Vergara’s cakes like that while she was in distress.”

On her own Instagram page, another person commented, “The camera person knew the assignment.”

Someone else added, “I love the booty zoom by photographer Luis.”

(Photos: @sofiavergara/Instagram)

A less sympathetic person said, “Can’t be that bad if she’s taking pictures.”

This is quite a turn of events for Vergara, who was seen in Las Vegas the night before for the boxing match between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez. The actress was all smiles and stunning in her cocktail attire for the occasion as she snapped it up with other stars in the building.

Vergara also posed for an image with four-time Grammy award-winning singer Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira Muñiz, and her “Griselda” co-star Alberto Guerra.

53-year-old actress Sofia Vergara pic.twitter.com/cwMgtcw2Hz — Modern History 𝕏 (@modernhistory) September 2, 2025

But her body was covered in those photos, unlike some of the other snapshots on her Instagram page.

Last week, Vergara shared a series of videos and photos online, including one in particular that captured her dancing in a very form-fitting dress that made everything jiggle and fans noticed too.

At 53, Vergara isn’t shy about flaunting her curves or slipping into a bikini, and despite backlash and critics telling her to “cover up,” she rarely listens. And judging by fans’ latest reactions, it seems they wouldn’t want her to.