‘Can’t Stop Watching the Video’: Sofía Vergara’s Curve-Hugging Dress Steals the Show, But Fans Couldn’t Stop Talking About One Unexpected Detail 

Fans of “Modern Family” star Sofía Vergara are zooming in on her curvy physique after the 53-year-old shared a spicy video on Instagram.

Vergara left her followers stunned in new footage circulating online, as fans couldn’t help but comment on her dress, chest, and especially her derrière.

A video featured the actress wearing a shiny spaghetti strap floor-length dress, and the form-fitting attire highlighted her behind in a way that has some fans’ tongues wagging.

Sofía Vergara recently had fans gasping at photos from her summer abroad in the sun. (Photo: @sofiavergara/Instagram)

As Vergara danced with a friend on an outdoor patio, her backside wiggled and jiggled, and her fans on social media quickly had much to say about the meaty display.

One fan wrote, “Cakes wiggled like ain’t no panties on them.”

“Mad jelly shaking,” noted a second fan. “Now that’s a real jiggle without trying,” replied another.

Sofía Vergara on vacation pic.twitter.com/a9iy0NF5Oi — S 🇮🇳 (@kingslanding_18) September 2, 2025

Another fan commented on Vergara’s youthful looks, writing, “That ain’t no 53-year-old woman.” Another said, “’53???? Damn can’t stop’ watching the video.”

The “Griselda” star also shared pictures of her summer on the platform on Sept. 1, and the post was captioned, “Cheers to the most amazing summer!”

Those included photographs of her enjoying her summer with friends, and fans noticed that she’d cut former NFL star Tom Brady out of one of the photographs.

The actress shared a picture in the montage of her posing with singer J Balvin, and the original picture showed the former NFL quarterback. However, the new picture has Brady noticeably cropped out.

“Brady got chopped,” noted one Instagram user.

TRENDING: #NFL quarterback Tom Brady and actress Sofía Vergara eating dinner together.



🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/cxnlQzSSL4 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 7, 2025

The duo had been rumored to be dating, according to People, after meeting on the Ritz Carlton’s superyacht, the Luminara, back in early July.

Forty-eight-year-old Brady allegedly said back in July that the actress was “too old” for him to date, but his spokesperson denied the comment. “Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction.”