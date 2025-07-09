‘Do We Really Want to See a 50+ Year Old …’: Sofía Vergara’s Birthday Suit Thirst Trap Has Fans Saying ‘Still One of the Baddest Ever’ as Critics Zoom In

Sofía Vergara was serving body goals during her getaway with friends. The “Modern Family” actress, 52, shared highlights from the trip as she danced the night away in a form-fitting skirt and mini tank top.

But it is the Columbian beauty’s sunbathing post that really got tongues wagging. A pal playfully zoomed in on Vergara as she was laid out on a dock with nothing but a thong bikini bottom and black shades on.

At first she was lying with her head down, resting on her arms, but eventually she flashed a smile and waved at the camera for the seconds-long clip. “Happy international bikini day from Ibiza,” she captioned the July 6 upload backed by DJ and record producer Calvin Harris’ massive 2014 dance hit “Summer.”

In the comments, a fan gushed that the former model was “still one of the baddest ever in the world.” Vergara’s figure also prompted a fan to share that they were “manifesting to look like Sofia Vergara at that age.”

A third person commented, “The man who share her nights is the most lucky of this planet.” Up until July 2023, “Magic Mike” hunk Joe Manganiello was the man cozying up to her. They announced their split two summers ago after seven years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in February 2024.

A heckler could not resist commenting on the post, “No wonder Joe divorced her she needs constant attention. Do we really want to see a 50+ year old rear end? Yikes!” According to Vergara, the relationship fizzled out because she and Manganiello had different hopes for the future.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she told El País, a Spanish newspaper. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she added in the January 2024 interview.

The actress became a mother at 18 years old to her only child, son Manolo Gonzalez, in 1991. At the time, she was married to her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez. They separated in 1993.

Manganiello rebutted her explanation a few months later. Last summer he told Men’s Journal they agreed on wanting kids and even attempted to start a family for year and a half. The actor said the marriage stalled because they eventually grew apart.