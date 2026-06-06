‘You Had Me at Hola’: Sofía Vergara Turns Heads in Rare Bikini Video as Fans Zoom In on One Jaw-Dropping Detail

Actress Sofía Vergara has spent the bulk of her career leaning into her bombshell good looks and natural curves.

However, a recent throwback post proves that she has always been a stunner well before the masses knew her name.

Sofía Vergara’s recently posted throwback video of herself in a bikini set her comments section aflame with replies from admirers (Photo: @sofiavergara/Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, Vergara posted an old modeling video that sent her fans into overdrive online.

The “Modern Family” star was seen wearing a tiny red bikini that left little to the imagination.

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”You had me at hola!” one fan wrote. “Pure beauty that transcends time, moments and situations, always admired and beloved splendid woman, Latin diva,” added another.

Another fan took to the comment section to shoot his shot at Vergara.

“We would’ve been in a relationship together back in the day if I was born in 70 instead of 90,” they wrote.

An additional commenter offered an idea for Vergara’s next business opportunity. “We need a 2027 Sofia Vergara bikini calendar,” they shared.

One fan took a decidedly poetic approach to their comment in admiration of the actress’ beauty.

“That’s how it was when I saw you for the first time, you were in Mexico for a while, my countryman let go of the most beautiful woman in the world, it was incredible the admiration for your beauty, which is still valid and intact,” they commented.

Vergara has been very open about aging in Hollywood and proudly embracing her 50s. The star opened up about beauty standards in a December 2025 interview with PopSugar.

“My relationship with aging has really evolved over time,” she began. “Like most women, there was a point when I felt nervous about getting older, but with time, I realized it wasn’t something to fear, it’s a privilege — it’s new to me.”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge said she learned to prioritize how she feels and how she looks.

She added, “Embracing aging for me means celebrating taking care of my skin, my body, and my spirit.”

Vergara also shared how her Colombian roots shaped her approach to beauty and pride in her appearance.

“Latina women love beauty and take pride in putting in the effort to look and feel our best,” she told the outlet.

“While there is pressure on all women to meet certain beauty standards, I think it’s important to remind women to define beauty on their own terms and to celebrate what makes them feel confident, powerful, and authentically themselves,” she noted.

Despite striving to look her best, Vergara also noted that being honest about beauty enhancements and/or treatments is necessary.

Sofia Vergara busts a move at the Omnia Dayclub opening in Las Vegas.🔥 (🎥: Instagram/JPASC24) pic.twitter.com/xlcCeWqyqS — E! News (@enews) May 16, 2026

“I think honesty is empowering,” she admitted. “There is so much pressure to look effortless, but the truth is that most of us put care and intention into how we maintain our skin.”

“Being transparent about what I do helps take away the mystery around it, and it shows that looking good and feeling good takes effort, and that’s OK,” Vergara continued. “I’d rather be real about what works for me than set unrealistic beauty standards.”

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello ended their marriage in 2023 after seven years together.

The former couple, who married in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015, announced their split in July 2023. Manganiello filed for divorce days later, and the divorce became official in February 2024.

