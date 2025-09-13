‘She’s Stupid’: Karoline Leavitt Slammed for Bashing Another Journalist as Donald Trump Chimes In with His Well-Worn Insult for Women

President Donald Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt bashed a CBS News anchor “on the record” during an interview with the right-wing news outlet The Daily Caller last week.

Actually, Trump took aim at two veteran and award-winning CBS female reporters during the discussion.

It started when the president asked Caller reporter Reagan Reese about her boss, then praised Caller publisher Neil Patel.

U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaks to the media as he departs the White House on July 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to speak at an artificial intelligence and energy summit. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

From there, Trump launched into a tirade about CBS anchor Nora O’Donnell, complaining about how overpaid she is and how he believes “50% of women off the street” could do what she does, before slyly dissing O’Donnell by saying “she’s not going to be there very long.”

Trump then turned to another CBS journalist, “Face the Nation” anchor Margaret Brennan, talking smack and calling her “so bad.”

But he forgot her name at first. Reese wrongly identified her as a NBC host before Leavitt jumped into the conversation with her claws out, identifying “Margaret Brennan,” a highly respected journalist who works hard at being fair.

CNN Pulls Plug on Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt After Absurdly False Claim About Trump and the Idaho Murderer During White House Press Briefing

Trump asked Reese, “What do you think of her?” and Leavitt spitefully said, “She’s stupid.” Then emphasized the insult with, “You can put that in the record.”

Trump chimed in with an equally cruel insult, one he loves to use against women, “She’s nasty,” and hateful Leavitt brownnosed Trump with a “yes.”

Trump then claimed Secretary of State Marco Rubio “handled her.” Reese responded with, “He goes on there a lot. And every time he does a really, he’s intense about it.”

Trump gushed over Rubio, “Because he’s good and he’s smart,” then continued to bash Brennan.

“But the level of hatred, I’m surprised he goes on there, the level of hatred when they’re asking the question,” the President pondered.

Brennan has had several combative interviews with Trump Cabinet members since the start of his second term, including Rubio. In a recent conversation between the two, the Secretary of State claimed Brennan was pushing a “stupid media narrative” when she suggested Ukraine would be bullied into a deal with Russia to stop the war.

Social media called out Trump and Leavitt’s maliciousness.

“Karoline Leavitt who got her job by banging Trump’s old, rich buddy (who was 32 when she was born) has the nuts to call Margaret Brennan ‘stupid’? Does Leavitt own a mirror?” X user Brown Eyed Susan charged.

“The White House low IQ champs call someone else stupid as their perceived role in high office,” another X user posted.

“Leavitt considers herself a Christian but has completely forgotten the Commandment about bearing false witness, and maybe even the First Commandment- “Thou shalt have no other gods before me,” Huff Post reader Andrew Crowder observed.

“Leavitt is just the latest in a decade long line of communications trolls for this administration,” another reader pointed out.

Trump’s hatred of journalists is well-known, and Leavitt’s is too.

During an appearance on the “Ruthless” podcast, she babbled about how she and White House communications director Steven Cheung troll reporters by searching for experts they’ve used for a story, flagging the political affiliations of the experts, then sending Wikipedia entries to try and discredit them, according to the HuffPost.

Trump is still fuming about that “60 Minutes” interview with then-presidential candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris during the presidential campaign in 2024. Trump refused to sit for an interview and then sued CBS for editing Harris’ interview, a commonplace practice for time’s sake.

CBS capitulated, settling the lawsuit for $16 million on July 1, taking a lot of heat for it in the process. Weeks later, it was announced that the FCC granted approval for the merger of CBS parent company Paramount Global with Skydance Media, which is run by David Ellison, the son of tech billionaire Larry Ellison.