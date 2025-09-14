‘She Lost a Lot of Weight’: Actress Chrissy Metz Looks Nothing Like Her ‘This Is Us’ Self After Shocking 100-Pound Transformation

Chrissy Metz just landed her biggest magazine cover yet, and it’s not just because of her acting chops. The former “This Is Us” star, who played Kate Pearson, is serving major weight loss energy after quietly and completely rewriting her health story.

The 44-year-old actress made headlines, showcasing her dramatically smaller figure than when she first appeared on the NBC series in 2016. Former co-star Mandy Moore has emerged as one of Metz’s most vocal champions, expressing pure joy upon seeing her friend gracing the August cover of People Magazine after shedding 100 lbs.

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz shows off her dramatic weight loss after shedding 100 pounds, receiving praise from her co-stars. (Photos: @chrissymetz/Instagram; @PopCrave/X)

Moore’s enthusiastic response to the outlet – “It just made my day” – speaks to the authentic friendship that developed during their time portraying mother and daughter on “This Is Us.”

The 41-year-old actress emphasized that nobody deserves recognition more than Metz, praising her work ethic and natural talent across multiple entertainment mediums.

When Y! Entertainment reposted the People story about her journey, many readers commented under that post.

“She’s lost a lot of weight. If she loses too much too quickly … She needs to do it slowly under a doctor’s supervision and I suspect that is what she is doing,” one concerned supporter commented.

The weight loss medication conversation has inevitably surfaced, with curious observers wondering about her stance on popular options like weight loss supplements.

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz’ weight loss: 2017 vs. 2022 vs 2025. (Photos: @chrissymetz/Instagram; @PopCrave/X)

Metz’ journey to a healthier lifestyle came on the heels of her stunning red carpet debut at Variety’s Power of Women event in Nashville this past May, where she stepped out in a colorful pastel dress and white cowboy boots, confidently displaying the results of her dedicated wellness journey.

Metz’s approach has been to focus on strength training and consistent weight lifting sessions with her Nashville-based personal trainer.

The actress has been refreshingly honest about her motivation, explaining that her primary goal centers on aging gracefully and maintaining strength rather than chasing specific numbers on a scale. Her workout routine emphasizes building muscle to combat future concerns about osteoporosis and arthritis.

The entertainment industry has taken notice of Metz’s evolution, with her career trajectory reflecting this personal growth.

Her latest project, Netflix’s murder mystery series “The Hunting Wives” alongside Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman, represents a significant departure from her previous roles. This casting choice suggests Hollywood’s recognition of her expanding range beyond the weight-focused storylines that initially defined her television presence.

Metz has addressed these speculations with characteristic grace, emphasizing the deeply personal nature of health decisions while avoiding judgment of others’ choices.

Her journey from childhood struggles with food and alleged family trauma to Hollywood success and now personal transformation reads like a carefully crafted redemption story. The actress has been transparent about using food as emotional support throughout difficult periods, including her time working as a casting agent when depression led to significant weight gain, according to People. In 2020, she stepped back from Hollywood to pursue a music career, which has not evolved into live performances.

Metz’s magazine cover moment represents more than physical transformation – it symbolizes reclaiming control over her narrative and health destiny.