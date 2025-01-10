‘Sorry But Ur A Millionaire…’: Angry Mandy Moore Tells Fans to ‘F Off’ Following Backlash Over $60,000 GoFundMe to ‘Rebuild’ from L.A. Wildfires

Mandy Moore is not having it with her critics.

The “This Is Us” star took to social media on Jan. 9 to share that not only were parts of her property damaged in the Los Angeles wildfires, but that her brother and sister-in-law had lost their home completely. After sharing photos of the damage in Altadena in one post, Moore later uploaded a GoFundMe post for her in-laws, who are seeking $60,000 to “rebuild.” However, some fans criticized Moore for asking for money under the assumption that the actress should have enough to give.

One person under the post said, “Sorry but ur a millionaire and have friends who r millionaires . . Don’t understand why ur asking people for money. Off instagram…”

Mandy Moore tells hating fans to F- Off after getting backlash for asking them to donate (Photo: Instagram/ @mandymoore)

Another person judging Moore wrote, “You have an obscene amount of money. I think you could help your own family and also some others while you’re at it.”

A third person asked, “Isn’t this like one purse or outfit you own,” referring to the $60,000 she was requesting.

“The Princess Diaries” star caught wind of the criticism and hit a U-turn back to her caption.

Adding to the caption she initially wrote, she said, “And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Moore’s net worth as of August 2024 was $14 million.

“Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them,” she further explained. “We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. no one is forcing you to do anything.”

In the original caption, Moore explained that not only did her in-laws lose their house but that they were expecting to welcome their first child in a few weeks.

She said, “Yesterday, my brother-in-law and sister-in-law Griff & Kit lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire. With their first baby on the way in a matter of weeks, they need our support now more than ever. Griff is a touring musician and has also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion, which he uses to make a living. It’s all so much. So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time…Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild.”

Several celebrities have suffered the same fate as Moore’s in-laws, and unfortunately, there seems to be no prediction as to when the fires will get under control.