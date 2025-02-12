‘Do Better’: Mandy Moore Ripped By Critics Over Her Heated Response to an Amazon Driver Leaving Package on Steps of Her In-Laws’ Destroyed L.A. Home

Mandy Moore, 40, is back in the hot seat with some online critics after the Emmy Award-nominated actress and singer shared an unwelcomed experience with an Amazon delivery.

On Feb. 11, the former “This Is Us” star called out the Jeff Bezos-founded company on her Instagram Stories. She uploaded an image of a brown box on the steps of a destroyed property.

Mandy Moore catches heat for calling out Amazon driver over delivered package at her in-law’s house. (Photo: @mandymoore/Instagram)

“Do better, Amazon. Can we not have better discretion than to leave a package at a residence that no longer exists? This is my mother and father-in-law’s home. Smh,” Moore captioned her photo.

Her public complaint about Amazon made international headlines, which led to the multinational corporation addressing the “In Real Life” album creator’s grievances.

“We’ve reached out to Ms. Moore via Instagram to apologize for this and to ask for more information from her in-laws so we’re better able investigate what happened here,” Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly told People.

Kelly continued, “For weeks, we’ve advised those who are delivering on our behalf in southern California to use discretion in areas that were impacted by wildfires – especially if it involves delivering to a damaged home – that clearly didn’t happen here.”

Moore, among others, revealed that several of her family members lost their homes in the tragic Los Angeles-area wildfires that began ravaging Southern California in early Jan. 2025.

The “Candy” singer posted an Instagram statement about damage to the home she resides in with her 38-year-old husband, Dawes band member Taylor Goldsmith.

She also disclosed that her in-laws, close friends, and neighbors in the Altadena neighborhood saw their houses razed by the flames. To help out, a GoFundMe campaign was created to help raise money for Taylor’s brother Griffin Goldsmith and his wife Kit Goldsmith.

“We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact,” Moore wrote on Instagram.

She added, “We lost Taylor and Griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in-laws. My brother and sister-in-law – 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends.”

Initially, Moore faced backlash for asking her fans to donate funds for the Goldsmiths’ rebuilding effort which has amassed more than $211,000 on GoFundMe. Her latest remarks about Amazon drew mixed reactions online as well.

“And this is what she’s concerned about? A package from Amazon? What about the Amazon driver who risked their safety to get this package to that house in that neighborhood? They were only doing their job. Talk about misplaced anger,” one person declared in People’s comment section.

However, someone responded, “Misplaced anger?! You’ve got to be kidding. What the hell was going through the mind of that driver thinking this was an acceptable thing to do?! Anger about this [ridiculous] situation is completely justified.”

Another commenter also took issue with Moore’s Instagram post, writing, “Amazon delivers to the address provided. It’s up to the people whose home was affected by fire to make alternate arrangements.”

Readers of the Daily Mail backed up Amazon too. Someone on the website commented, “They deliver to the address on record on the account. If [the] address has changed, be responsible enough and change it on the order instead of throwing blame at the company.”

In addition, the Amazon driver garnered support. A worker-friendly commenter added, “Nice.. let’s blast out this complaint to millions of people. This person probably makes minimum wage and now will probably be fired. She is mean.”

“Mistakes do happen during a crisis, the workers are trying to do their jobs, we need to show some forgiveness and grace, give them a call and they will fix it, no need to post all of your issues on social media,” read a more-balanced comment.

Previously, Moore fired back at anyone blasting her for seeking financial assistance for her in-laws. The veteran actress, with an estimated $14 million fortune according to Celebrity Net Worth, cursed out her haters in a now-deleted Instagram caption.

“And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are,” Moore wrote.

She concluded, “Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe and I’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything.”

Moore has been working in the entertainment business since she was a child. Her platinum-certified “So Real” debut studio LP dropped in 1999. She later released additional music projects such as “Coverage” in 2003, “Amanda Leigh” in 2009, and “In Real Life” in 2022.

The mother of three made her on-screen feature film debut in 2001’s “The Princess Diaries” comedy. She has since held many roles, such as in the animated series “High School USA,” films like “Because I Said So,” “A Walk to Remember,” and series such as “Entourage,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” to name a few.

Moore played Rebecca Pearson in the NBC drama series “This Is Us” for six seasons from 2016 and 2022.

She is currently married Taylor on November 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. The couple welcomed their first son, August “Gus” Goldsmith, in Feb. 2021. A second son, Oscar “Ozzie” Goldsmith, arrived in October 2022. The couple’s first daughter, Louise Goldsmith, was born in September 2024.