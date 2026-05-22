Trump Sent His Acting AG to Make His Worst Scandal Disappear — Then a Senator Trapped Him on Live TV, Tore Through Every Excuse and Blew the Whole Cleanup Operation Apart

President Donald Trump has long relied on fiercely loyal allies inside the Justice Department to aggressively defend him, clean up political messes, and help contain scandals threatening to spiral beyond his control.

But this week, one of the administration’s top legal fixers found himself trapped under the kind of scrutiny the White House clearly did not expect to spiral the way it did.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee Tuesday to defend the Justice Department’s controversial new $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund, which critics have blasted as a potential payout pipeline for Trump allies and political loyalists.

Blanche insisted the fund was open to anyone despite growing backlash surrounding its creation and purpose.

But pressure over the fund quickly became only part of Blanche’s problem.

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After stepping in following Pam Bondi’s firing, Blanche also inherited one of the stickiest and most politically radioactive scandals hanging over Trump’s second term.

That includes the ongoing fallout surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, along with mounting questions about how aggressively the administration is pursuing people connected to the late financier’s orbit.

That tension exploded during a heated exchange with Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Jack Reed, who directly confronted Blanche over his personal visit to Maxwell last year.

And openly accusing the nation’s top law enforcement official of effectively doing Trump’s bidding.

“You had an opportunity to go down and talk to Ghislaine Maxwell, and then a few days later, she was transferred from a high security prison to a very comfortable, very comfortable …” Reed said, letting the words hang in the air.

Blanche pushed back immediately, disputing Reed’s characterization of the transfer.

“She was not in a high security prison. She was transferred from a low security prison to a low security prison,” Blanche fired back, rather smugly. “I mean, you’re looking at me like that’s — that’s verifiable.”

Reed wasn’t buying it.

The Rhode Island senator zeroed in on the upgraded conditions Maxwell reportedly now enjoys, including a private room, a private shower, and access to pet therapy. Comforts he argued were hardly standard issue.

That’s when the exchange turned heated. Reed made clear he believed Blanche’s visit wasn’t self-initiated and that President Trump was pulling the strings.

“This is a person of extra special interest to the president of the United States. He’s known her. Why did he send you down to talk to her?” Reed demanded.

Blanche rejected the premise flatly.

“He didn’t send me. I went. What do you mean? You think President Trump called and asked me to go interview a witness in federal prison?”

Reed’s response was blunt: “Honestly? Yes, I do, frankly.”

The senator went further, laying out what he believed was the real reason for the visit — suggesting Blanche was hand-picked by Trump as someone who could be trusted to feel out what Maxwell might say if questioned about Jeffrey Epstein.

Blanche defended himself by noting that every question he asked Maxwell was recorded and available for review, and turned the criticism back on Reed.

“If I wouldn’t have went and a career [prosecutor] would have went, you would have said, why didn’t you go yourself?” Blanche shot back.

But Reed had saved his sharpest words for last. Wrapping up his line of questioning, the senator delivered a blunt, withering assessment of the man now leading the Justice Department.

“You’re a very gifted lawyer, but from my perspective, you have very little faith to the Constitution and the people of America — and you’re the president’s consigliere.”

Blanche didn’t flinch. “Your perspective is completely wrong, senator,” he replied.

Reed closed simply: “I think the facts will prove me right.”