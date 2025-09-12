‘She Looks Uncomfortable’: ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Fans Cover Their Eyes as Dakota Johnson Pushes Limit In See-Through Look

Hollywood star Dakota Johnson just brought ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ vibes to a red carpet.

The actress stepped out on Sept. 11 in a racy, see-through dress for the Kering Foundation Caring For Women Dinner in New York City. Salma Hayek and her billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault hosted the annual event intended to raise funds by calling film and fashion leaders to donate to organizations that are fighting against violence and supporting survivors.

But when photos from that night hit the internet, Johnson’s daring outfit had fans clutching their pearls and doing double takes.

Johnson’s Gucci dress could have given the world a peep show had it not been for her undergarments. The black turtleneck gown was created out of sheer fabric with black floral embellishments.

Underneath, a lot of her fair skin popped through the fabric making it easy to spot what Johnson had on underneath — which was nothing more than her undergarments.

To complement the look, Johnson paired it with black Gucci heels and an updo hairstyle.

Fans mocked her in the Daily Mail’s comments, while some cringed over the look.

One person wrote, “Psssst… If you look closely, you can see her undies.”

Another wondered, “TDress designer forgot the lining?” while another declared, “It’s an awful dress and she looks uncomfortable in it. Nothing empowering.”

A fourth person, who seemingly noticed what the other guests were wearing in comparison to her peers said, “Why??? She’s so stunning and doesn’t need to dress like this at all!! This look needs to stop!!

“We have Kanye West to thank for (not)dressing the puppet that the LA sheep trying now to do the same. What a shame,” wrote a fourth.

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is currently married to Bianca Censori. Together the two make headlines either for the rapper’s raging outbursts or her stunts of wearing little to no clothes in public, often while baring her intimate body parts.

But while Johnson’s dress seemed shocking to some, she’s worn even less clothes in her 2015 erotic film “Fifty Shades of Grey.” It tells the story about a businessman (played by Jamie Dornan) who starts a relationship with a college student and introduces her to his erotic interests.

She sat with Vogue and discussed what it was like filming intimate scenes two years after the film came out.

“Jamie [Dornan] and I worked so incredibly closely for so long,” she told the magazine. “There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There’s no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance.”