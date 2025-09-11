‘Whoa, What Happened to Her?’: Actress Ashley Judd Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Photo as Fans Point Out Her Drastic Transformation

Ashley Judd traded in the limelight for a life of advocacy and peace. As a result, the “Double Jeopardy” star, 57, rarely makes red carpet appearances. Instead, she has chosen to share snippets of her life on social media.

Her avoidance of the pressure to appear unweathered by time has made her unfiltered posts that much more shocking.

Actress Ashley Judd looks unrecognizable in new photos. (Photo: ashley_judd/Instagram)

A purported insider told the Daily Mail that in this chapter, “Her hope is to lose all the drama and expectations and splash around like a silly child enveloped in light.”

Moreover, the source mentioned that “Ashley hopes to become totally unself-conscious so she can find her true self.” An Aug. 31 Instagram video echoed some of that sentiment.

Photos show Ashley Judd in 2018 and this summer. (Photos via Ashleyj_udd/Instagram.)

The footage was a medley of clips and images from the “Lazareth” star’s summer vacation in Greece.

In the comments, a follower wrote, “I love how you embrace your body, your unfiltered beauty.” The ’90s bombshell’s waif-thin figure now has more curves, and gray hair has replaced some of her brown tresses. Ashley’s acceptance of her mature appearance was too heavy a dose of reality for some.

An onlooker remarked, “Whoa, what happened to her, she really got fat?” Another individual claimed, “I had to do a triple take to make sure that was her.”

A fourth said, “She used to be beautiful. Should never have played with fillers, plastic surgery. They never learn. What a shame.”

In 2012, Judd denied plastic surgery rumors, attributing her puffy and altered appearance to results of steroids to treat a sinus infection.

Since then, her name has been plastered in the headlines for coming forward with her #MeToo era claims against Harvey Weinstein and reciting a crass Donald Trump quote about women.

Ashley last appeared on the small screen with her sister, Wynonna Judd, in Lifetime’s 2025 documentary “The Judd Family: Truth Be Told,” following the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, in 2022. Ashley’s only pending role, at this time, is as activist Anita Byrant in “Anita.”