‘Will Came to His Senses’: ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Star Janet Hubert Shuts Down Rumors of a Million-Dollar Payout, Finally Shares What Will Smith Offered Instead

“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Janet Hubert has shared a heartwarming update about exactly what kind of support she received following Will Smith’s highly publicized apology four years ago.

The original Aunt Vivian recently appeared on “The Big Tigger Show,” where she spilled tea on her renewed friendship with Will Smith after their nearly three-decade feud and revealed what he actually gave her following their emotional reunion. Her candid revelations prove that the most meaningful gestures often go far beyond money.

Janet Hubert shared an update on her thriving friendship with Will Smith, revealing how he’s actively supporting her as she launches her animation projects. (Photos: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival, Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

For her interview, Hubert returned to V-103, the very Atlanta station where Smith conducted an early interview 35 years ago.

This full-circle moment provided the perfect backdrop for her to share intimate details about their restored friendship. The setting felt “very cathartic” and “very healing,” she explained, as she prepared to give fans an unprecedented glimpse into what their reconciliation actually looks like behind the scenes.

When host Tigger asked directly about their relationship since the public apology, Hubert’s response was both generous and enlightening.

“So good. As a matter of fact, I’ma give my boy—I’m gonna give my baby his props. He put together the website with his team for me,” she shared, referring to an animation project.

Smith didn’t just offer token gestures; he provided substantial infrastructure by funding her project’s website and granting access to his entire technology and social media team to enhance her online presence. The collaboration extended to helping her craft presentations for major streaming platforms, including Netflix and Amazon.

Addressing the inevitable question about financial compensation, Hubert was refreshingly transparent.

When asked if Smith had given her millions of dollars, she replied with characteristic directness: “Nah, he didn’t give me millions of dollars.”

However, co-host Jazzy McBee perfectly captured the true value of what she received, noting, “But he gave you, you know, help you with the resources that—I mean, that’s more than enough.”

The depth of Smith’s commitment became evident when Hubert described his participation in a Miami event with the Embrace Girls Foundation, an organization she has supported for over two decades.

The “Bad Boy” actor traveled to Florida to help present Hubert’s animated project to 300 children from underserved communities, spending three hours distributing books, T-shirts, and participating in interactive story readings.

Following their reconciliation five years ago during the HBO Max “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” special, it appears that Hubert and Smith still have a supportive friendship.

Social media users responded enthusiastically to clips from the radio interview, with many celebrating their transformed relationship.

One Instagram user captured the public sentiment perfectly: “Ms. Janet looks rejuvenated & happy so glad Will came to his senses. She was the best mom on ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’ Love the Queen & what she doing for underprivileged youths.”

Another commenter highlighted the broader significance of their healing: “I am grateful that ppl can see reconciliation works and is a healing process. Letting go is the blessing.”

The original rift between Smith and Hubert originated from her departure after the show’s third season in 1993, following a contract dispute.

Smith’s public characterization described her as “difficult” and “unprofessional” left devastating career consequences. As Hubert explained during their 2020 reunion, “Calling a Black woman difficult in Hollywood is the kiss of death.”

This label effectively ended her mainstream career for nearly three decades, prompting an unsuccessful lawsuit against Smith and NBC for defamation. Hubert also claimed she rejected a “bad deal” to cut her salary after season two, leading to her replacement, Daphne Maxwell Reid, as Vivian.

Her and Smith’s reconciliation during the HBO Max “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” special marked their first conversation in 27 years. The emotional encounter opened doors for genuine friendship and mutual support. Hubert even praised Smith’s acclaimed performance in “King Richard,” sharing on social media that she hadn’t enjoyed a movie so much since watching “Hidden Figures.”

In a recent episode of Vice’s “Black Comedy in America” series, Smith acknowledged his past mistakes with remarkable candor. “I made a horrible error and misjudged her value, power, and beauty in the show,” he admitted, demonstrating genuine remorse for his earlier actions and their lasting impact on Hubert’s career.

Hubert’s willingness to share these details publicly illustrates that while Smith may not have given her millions of dollars, he provided something equally precious: genuine support, professional opportunities, and restored dignity.