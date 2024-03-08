Fans Praise Will Smith for Supporting Janet Hubert at Her Book Signing as They Show the World What Forgiveness Looks Like Following Their 27-year Feud

Following their reconciliation four years ago during the HBO Max “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” special, it appears that Janet Hubert and Will Smith have truly developed a supportive friendship.

Despite their previous conflicts on the hit NBC show, Smith showed his support for Hubert, the original Aunt Viv on the 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” during a book reading of her new children’s book “JG and the BC Kids” at the Embrace Girls Foundation’s “Embrace Girl Power” event.

Janet Hubert hugs Will Smith after he shows up to support her at her book signing. (Photo: @willsmith/Instagram)

Both actors, who starred together in the first season in 1990 until the end of its third season in 1993, posted a video from the event, highlighting their interaction on Instagram on Thursday, March 7. “Me up with Janet Hubert to do a reading of her new BOOK!” was written over the video.

“WOW!! Thank U to my dear friend,” Will’s caption began, “for inviting me to help you bring your amazing project JG and the BC Kids to the world! It was a blast and a pleasure to be able to show 200 students from @embracegirlpower a taste of your genius, Janet!! Ok – who we showing the project to next??”

Dressed in African-inspired garb in the clip, she squealed, “Thank you for coming, baby.”

The Philadelphia native responded, “You look beautiful.”

The video then cuts to Hubert rubbing Smith’s hair and beard as she says, “You haven’t changed a bit.”

He answered in his unique comic way, “This ain’t nothing but just the finest nuts and berries.”

As everyone laughed, she asked, “What’s the secret?”

The footage then shows the duo onstage with 200 enthusiastic children, who joyfully follow along as they read the book together.

The “J.G. and the B.C.Kids” book is based on the animated film released by Hubert in 2020 by the same name.

According to the producers of the project, the story is about “bringing street smart kids and book smart kids together,” almost like the connection seen on the show with Will and Carlton Banks, played by Alfonso Ribeiro. The difference from this project is that it uses math and science to make the connection.

Hubert said in 2023 that Smith has been supporting “JC and BC Kids” since it was a cartoon and helped her out during the SAG/AFTRA strike.

“You’ll be happy to know that he’s helping me. He’s helping me get JG out there and giving me support,” she said.

This was apparent with the recent book reading event. After the book was read to the students, Smith switched to his rapper persona, encouraging the crowd to cheer Janet’s name.

Fans loved seeing the two of them together.

“I really shouldn’t be crying, ion know either of them personally,” one person said.

“We love to see it. There is healing here. Love to see the support for Janet aka OG Aunt Viv,” another IG user wrote.

“Sorry i love Will Smith soooo much. I adore that him and Janet Hubert have made up and are such good friends now,” one X user wrote.

Sorry i love Will Smith soooo much. I adore that him and Janet Hubert have made up and are such good friends now. — OLONI BABY 🤠 (@Oloni) March 7, 2024

When the two made up in 2020, it was the first time in 27 years that they had seen each other.

They talked about how Smith mischaracterized her as being “unprofessional” and fired her — Hubert turned down what she considered a lowball renewal contract offer — at a time when she was trying to start a family and how that stain hindered her from making a living for three decades.

“Calling a Black woman difficult in Hollywood is the kiss of death,” she said.

After leaving “The Fresh Prince” Hubert would go on to unsuccessfully sue Smith and NBC for defamation, infliction of emotional distress, among other claims.

Smith said that he was sorry for his role in any heartache she experienced, while not making it an excuse, he shared that he was young and immature.